US Navy Maritime Industrial Base Program to install Nikon SLM Solutions NXG 600E metal 3D printer

Nikon Advanced Manufacturing is partnering with the U.S. Navy Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program to advance additive manufacturing solutions for the U.S. Navy.

Through this initiative, the MIB Program will fund placement of its first Nikon SLM Solutions’ NXG 600E laser-powder bed fusion system in the Nikon AM Technology Center in Long Beach, California.

This facility focuses on metal additive manufacturing, tackling critical needs in hypersonics, naval, defense, aviation, and space industries. NXG systems will be operated by Nikon AM Synergy Inc., Nikon’s engineering and services company, to qualify additive materials, develop technical data packages in high-productivity multi-laser AM systems, produce critical components, and expand additive manufacturing capabilities in support of U.S. Navy shipbuilding and repair.

The MIB Program is driving revitalisation of U.S. Navy shipbuilding through strategic investments in supply chains, workforce development and advanced manufacturing. These initiatives are leveraging AM and collaborative programs like the Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) in Danville, VA to invest, prove and scale game-changing technologies in the Fleet.

Hamid Zarringhalam, CEO of Nikon AM said: “Nikon AM is proud of its partnership supporting the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base at our AM Technology Center in Long Beach. We are building upon Nikon’s long enduring reputation and advanced manufacturing expertise and have invested heavily to enable and scale the Defense Industrial Base on U.S. shores. We will continue to execute our holistic approach to deliver the advanced manufacturing capabilities that are crucial to the United States and allied partners.”

Earlier this year, Nikon Advanced Manufacturing announced a $2.1M project with America Makes to advance metal AM for defence and aerospace, and partnered with ASTM International to develop manufacturing training programs for the needs of the DoD.