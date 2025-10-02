US Navy MIB Program to accelerate integration of additive manufacturing into construction of nuclear-powered submarines

× Expand Lincoln Electric

The US Navy Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program is to accelerate the integration of additive manufacturing into the construction of nuclear-powered submarines.

General Dynamics Electric Boat and Lincoln Electric will partner with the US Navy MIB Program on the project.

Through the programme, General Dynamics Electric Boat will source critical components from Lincoln Electric’s large-scale metal additive manufacturing capability. Lincoln Electric’s additive offering includes a wire-arc additive manufacturing process, backed by the SculptPrint CAD-to-Path planning software.

The US Navy MIB Program is tapping into this capability as it aims to deliver one Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine and two Virginia-class attack submarines each year by 2028. It is also tasked with maintaining the current fleet of subs, with the organisation therefore looking to address issues around throughput, bottlenecks and supply chain.

“The MIB Program is charged with strengthening and expanding the shipbuilding and repair capacity our nation needs for deterrence and warfighting,” said Matt Sermon, Executive Director of the Maritime Industrial Base Program. “By investing in additive manufacturing at scale, we are helping ensure our industrial base has the tools, technologies, and resilience required to meet the Navy’s mission.”

“Material availability continues to drive construction delays across the submarine enterprise,” added Ken Jeanos, Vice President of Supply Chain, Materials and Logistics for General Dynamics Electric Boat. “3D printed parts have the potential to accelerate construction and delivery of submarines to the US Navy by cutting lead times for critical components.”

“This investment strengthens our partnership with Electric Boat and solidifies Lincoln Electric’s commitment to delivering transformative solutions for the defence industrial base,” offered Steven B. Holland, Chairman and CEO of Lincoln Electric.

In the last 18 months, Lincoln Electric has partnered with the US Army Corps to produce a 12-foot-long ship arrestor system part with metal 3D printing and secured a contract to additively manufacture large metal propulsion parts for the US Navy.

This latest contract awarded by the US Navy MIB Program is said to be the largest government-funded AM capital investment Lincoln Electric has received to date. Work will be located at its advanced Additive Solutions facility in Cleveland, Ohio.