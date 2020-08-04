VELO3D and Lam Research Corp to develop new 3D printing materials and applications for semiconductor space

× Expand Velo3D Velo3D

VELO3D and Lam Research Corporation have collaborated to develop novel 3D printing materials and design new applications for the semiconductor industry.

Through the joint development programme, Lam intends to significantly increase the volume of additively manufactured parts throughout the next five years.

The partnership will see VELO3D develop new metal alloys on its Sapphire platform that are ‘critical to Lam designs and technologies’, with Lam also set to invest an undisclosed amount into the metal additive manufacturing vendor. This investment will give VELO3D further capacity to build on its 3D printing hardware and materials offerings and, in turn, support efforts in a range of industries, like those of Lam in the semiconductor space.

“Lam Research is leveraging additive manufacturing as a driver of the innovation that enables our customers to build smaller, faster, more powerful and power-efficient electronic devices for everyday use,” commented Kevin Jennings, senior vice president of Global Operations at Lam Research. “This joint development arrangement aligns well with Lam’s mission to continuously seek new technologies that push the limits of product design and manufacturing. We are excited to lead the semiconductor industry in delivering value to our customers from AM.”

“Semiconductor manufacturing is one of the best examples of high-volume production and Lam requires the highest levels of repeatability and consistency to achieve precision control at atomic scale,” added Benny Buller, CEO at VELO3D. “VELO3D is well positioned to provide confidence in metal 3D printing due to our calibration, metrology and digital traceability capabilities. This relationship aims to accelerate Lam’s journey of continuous innovation toward producing equipment that creates cutting-edge microprocessors, memory devices and numerous related product types.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.