Velo3D achieves AS9100D quality management certification for Rapid Production Solutiion

Velo3D has successfully achieved AS9100D certification for the Quality Management System of its recently launched Rapid Production Solution.

The Rapid Production Solution offering uses a fleet of Sapphire metal additive manufacturing systems to manufacture parts for customers.

This certification, issued by Eagle Certification Group (ECG), affirms that Velo3D's RPS processes meet the extremely stringent standards set by the International Aerospace Quality Group for aviation, space, and defence supply chains.

Velo3D launched the RPS to support customers in securing a 'qualified pathway' from prototyping into high-volume production. With this AS9100 certification, the service is now complaint with the most rigorous quality management requirements and represents a significant step for the company, according to CEO Dr Arun Jeldi.

"Achieving AS9100D certification for our RPS Quality Management System is a pivotal milestone for Velo3D and, most importantly, for our customers," said Jeldi. "This achievement demonstrates that our RPS processes meet the highest standards of aerospace quality, providing customers with confidence that they can depend on Velo3D to deliver consistent, production-ready solutions for their most critical applications."

Velo says the certification will strengthen its ability to serve aerospace primes, defence contractors, and government agencies, while also reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing U.S.-based manufacturing.

"Rapid Production Solution was built to help customers close the gap between innovation and production," said Jeldi. "AS9100D certification validates that we have the processes and controls in place to support mission-critical production at scale, opening new opportunities for growth with aerospace and defence customers worldwide."