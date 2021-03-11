Voxel8 multi-material 3D printing system adopted by Eddy Ricami for high-fashion applications

× Expand Hand-out Voxel8 Voxel8 ActiveLab The ActiveLab System fundamentally transforms how footwear, apparel and accessories are developed and produced.

Voxel8 and leading fashion manufacturer Eddy Ricami have announced an alliance that will see high-fashion accessories produced with the Boston-based company’s multi-material 3D printing technology.

The ActiveLab system is capable of printing functional features on textiles and promises shorter design cycle and manufacturing lead times.

With the machine installed at its manufacturing facility in Montecosaro, Italy, Eddy Ricami believes it will be able to respond quickly to the demands of its high fashion customers and deliver ‘high-quality, custom-designed products, while eliminating supply chain risks associated with overseas production.’ Voxel8’s technology is equipped with the ActiveMix print head which supports two modes of deposition – extrusion and spray – to build up parts in high-performance elastomer materials. The print head is said to control the precision dosing of these materials, enabling ‘radical changes in material properties across a single print with one material set.’ An enclosed environment ensures humidity control, temperature monitoring and ventilation.

“Our technology fundamentally transforms how fashion footwear, apparel and accessories are developed and produced,” commented Percy Chinoy, Director of Business Development at Voxel8. “It enables manufacturers to offer unique design embellishments to their customers with shorter design cycle times, reduced manufacturing lead times and inventory costs and lower costs associated with tooling, freight and tariffs.”

“Though our purchase of the ActiveLab system we look to bring new, customised design elements to our customers, leveraging the latest in additive manufacturing technology,” added Ginaluca Bordoni, CEO and owner of Eddy Ricami. “In our evaluation of 3D printing offerings, we found Voxel8’s technology was uniquely positioned for printing on textiles. This is an example of our continued commitment to implement innovative technical solutions to provide our customers with distinctive products.”

