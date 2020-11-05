Wall Colmonoy installs Desktop Metal Shop System at European HQ

Powder and components manufacturer Wall Colmonoy Limited has installed the Desktop Metal Shop System at its European headquarters in the UK.

Purchased through reseller Tri-Tech 3D, it represents the company’s first adoption of metal 3D printing technology and the first installation of the metal binder jetting platform throughout the UK. The company has sought to integrate the Shop System off the back of a ‘surge’ in the requirement from new and existing customers for highly complex parts and tooling.

Harnessing the Shop System, Wall Colmonoy is said to have partnered with several customers to support design, prototype and product qualification of additively manufactured parts per their specific requirements and challenges. The company is enjoying the ability to benchmark high-end automotive and aerospace parts, while tackling novel and complex designs that are impossible to carry out with casting and other subtractive technologies. Wall Colmonoy then supplements the additive manufacture of these parts with its extensive range of wear-resistant, nickel-based and cobalt-based powders for surface coating.

“We identified the Desktop Metal Shop System as the ideal choice for our first step in the metal AM journey due to its speed, size and flexibility, plus the relationship between Desktop Metal and its UK reseller Tri-Tech 3D,” commented Chris Weirman, Dirctor of Technology at Wall Colmonoy Limited UK. “This builds upon our knowledge of polymer 3D printing for complex investment cast forms.”

“After discussing with Chris and his team’s requirements, it was clear to me that the Shop System was the right for them,” added Colin Cater, Desktop Metal Specialist at Tri-Tech 3D. “I look forward to seeing how they grow and develop with the system. This has been a hard-working collaboration from all parties involved to get to this stage and we all at Tri-Tech 3D applaud the vision of both Wall Colmonoy and Desktop Metal.”

