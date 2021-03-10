Williams Racing adopts Nexa3D SLA 3D printing tech for wind tunnel testing parts

× Expand Williams Racing Williams Racing F1 Nexa Williams Racing FW43B - 2021 Car Launch, Friday 5th March 2021, Grove, UK

Nexa3D has delivered its NXE400 stereolithography 3D printing system to Formula One team Williams Racing after the companies entered into a partnership.

Williams Racing will use Nexa3D’s stereolithography technology to produce functional wind tunnel parts for aero testing purposes and, in doing so, expects to save significantly on time. Typically, the design and manufacture of wind tunnel components is said to take hours, but the company believes it can reduce that to minutes with the NXE400 platform.

The NXE400 was selected by Williams Racing for its ability to print at speeds of 1Z centimetre per minute, tackle complex geometry and reduce weight, material usage and waste. Combining the hardware’s capabilities with the NexaX software, which uses modern computation architecture, the partners expect the file-to-part process to be accelerated.

“We’re extremely excited to announce our partnership with Nexa3D and look forward to enhancing our additive manufacturing capabilities with their innovative high-speed printing technologies,” commented Al Peasland, Head of Technical and Innovation Partnerships at Williams Racing. “Formula One is a challenging environment that demands a continuous improvement philosophy in order to remain competitive. Our partnership will enable the team to continue to push the boundaries in 3D printing and present new opportunities for Nexa3D to further advance their revolutionary technology.”

“Our partnership with Williams Racing represents the fusion of top-tier engineering and race car performance,” added Avi Reichental, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Nexa3D. “With its ultrafast production cycles, the NXE400 represents the Formula One of additive manufacturing at scale. Few companies appreciate speed like Williams Racing and they represent the perfect partner for our polymer 3D printing technology.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.