Zmorph introduces new desktop 3D printer and previews launch of workbench platform for industrial users in 2021

× Expand Tomasz Kret Zmorph Fab Zmorph Fab.

Zmorph has announced the launch of the Zmorph Fab desktop 3D printing system, which has been described as its most advanced product to date.

Featuring an interchangeable tool head system, the Fab enables 3D printing, CNC milling and laser engraving and cutting within the same device at a cost of $3,999. Zmorph has also made available a cheaper alternative, which is equipped only with 3D printing capabilities at a cost of $2959.

The Zmorph Fab platform has been designed to add versatility, allowing users to harness a range of capabilities to enhance their design processes.

Tool head dependent, the Fab system has a build volume of up to 250 x 235 x 165 mm and is supported by its updated Voxelizer software which, as well as boasting 3D printing slicing capabilities, now includes CNC workflow features. The machine is also equipped with motion sensors for filament detection, HEPA/Carbon filtration system and a SMART tool heads system, which allows the user to move between workflows at quicker speeds. Bed levelling can be done manually or automatically, the machine can achieve layer resolutions of between 0.05-0.4mm, materials can be extruded at up to 250°C and the platform can reach temperatures of up to 115‚C inside the build chamber.

“ZMorph Fab is made to be easy-to-use and reliable,” commented Eliza Wróbel, Product Manager at Zmorph. “The latter is crucial for a product that operates three different workflows and is mean to work 24/7. The new Zmorph Fab’s featurws are based on customers and business parnters’ feedback making it the most advanced yet easy-to-use all-in-one 3D printer on the market. With new features like HEPA/Fumes Filter Zmorph Fab is a great addition to modern classrooms, FabLabs, workshops and design labs.”

× Expand Zmorph

Zmorph has also outlined its plans to launch a workbench 3D printing system in 2021 as it looks to expand its offering and serve professional and industrial markets.

The Zmorph i500 is set to include a ‘huge work area, single and dual extrusions 3D printing and a competitive quality-to-price ratio.’ It follows Zmorph’s acquisition of 3D Printers, owner of the HBOT brand, and the securing of a $1.2m investment at the start of 2020.

Harnessing the expertise acquired with the HBOT brand and the investment from its latest financing round, the company believes it can deliver ‘solutions for modern manufacturing.’ The Zmorph and HBOT R&D teams are working to address professional expectations around reliability, repeatability, reproducibility and serviceability, according to the company, while Zmorph is also ‘in the process’ of acquiring a 3D printing filament manufacturer to deliver a ‘full ecosystem’ around the i500. This will also include updates to the on-machine firmware and the establishing of a global reseller network that will allow the company to make the machine available in the first half of 2021.

“We have had a very good year despite COVID. Our growth is strong, our strategy is solid, reliable, and backed up by investors who trust in us to make Zmorph a success,” offered CEO Maciej Nawrocki. “The 3D printing market is maturing, moving towards professional and industrial applications. Anticipating this direction, two years ago thanks to our smart marketing guys and customer-sensitive sales, we have created a product roadmap that addresses the trend. Next year, we will be launching new products to address this market.”

Bartosz Lanc, Zmorph’s CMO added: “Today is the single most important moment for the Zmorph brand since 2012. We have evolved from a dynamic startup into a reliable brand and partner for professionals in over 120 countries. The rebranding will enable Zmorph to further expand into the global market, accomplish global growth objectives and strengthen our presence in the professional 3D printer market. Today, more than ever, Zmorph is becoming more competitive, and offering more capabilities to our customers and business partners.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.