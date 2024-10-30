America Makes launches digital tool to support additive manufacturing career opportunities

America Makes has launched AMJobs, an education and workforce development tool designed to facilitate access to a range of additive manufacturing career opportunities.

The digital platform has been developed in collaboration with CAST, Inc, a non-profit focused on designing equitable and inclusive learning experiences, and with funding from the Ohio Department of Development.

AMJobs, the collaborators hope, will support the industry’s growth and foster talent development. With its comprehensive EWD training programs, America Makes is dedicated to guiding individuals in exploring careers, developing industry-aligned skills, and reaching educational and career milestones.

“AMJobs opens the door for everyone to experience the world of AM, demystifying the industry and bringing its reality closer to those who may perceive it as unconventional. Considered as our ‘front door,’ it invites individuals to glimpse inside and gain insight into the dynamic AM industry,” said Emily Young, EWD Project Engineer at America Makes.

The initiative incorporated input from essential stakeholders, educators, and K-12 students to address the diverse needs of learners. Their valuable insights guided the platform’s design to ensure that exploring careers in AM resonates with their priorities and requirements. They included:

Samantha Snabes , re:3D, Inc.

, re:3D, Inc. Katie Schultz , VISN 12 Great Lakes VA Healthcare System

, VISN 12 Great Lakes VA Healthcare System Ayna Ramseur-Moore , CoCreate Stamford – GE Appliances

, CoCreate Stamford – GE Appliances Jill Marconi , Ohio Aerospace Institute

, Ohio Aerospace Institute Mireya Flores , W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP)

, W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Nick Duncan , MatterHackers

, MatterHackers Josh Dewitt, VA Medical Center Ralph H. Johnson Charleston

Additionally, America Makes designed the platform to be accessible for all learners through Universal Design for Learning (UDL) approaches. UDL, developed by CAST, Inc., is a research-driven framework for designing inclusive learning experiences. It empowers learners by creating thoughtful and active learning environments that support meaningful choices, self-awareness, and genuine understanding. This approach helps learners set intentional goals and take self-directed actions to achieve their learning objectives.