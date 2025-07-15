Continuous Composites secures U.S. Air Force funding to validate materials for Continuous Fiber technology

Continuous Composites has announced it has received funding from the U.S. Air Force as part of a multi-year contract to advance the development of high-performance materials using its Continuous Fiber (CF3D) technology.

The multi-million-dollar funding is split into two phases, focused initially on establishing baseline material properties and performance validation, followed by expansion to full-scale component production and testing.

The first phase is already underway and will benchmark CF3D-produced components against traditional manufacturing methods, such as those used for materials like Carbon-Carbon, while phase two will allow CCI to refine production processes, conduct additional testing, and further advance CF3D's capabilities for high-temperature applications.

Last month, the company was awarded a U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project in collaboration with Aurora Flight Sciences (a Boeing Company) to develop next-generation fuselage structures for launched effects. The project, which originated as a Navy-funded initiative, was successfully transitioned to the Army following the completion of Phase One and is now entering Phase Two with a 2 million USD contract.