Discover Artec 3D’s metrology and 3D scanning solutions at Control 2025

Artec 3D will attend Control 2025.

Artec 3D is set to exhibit a selection of its 3D scanning and metrology solutions at Control in Stuttgart, Germany, this month. The 3D scanning specialist will be showcasing its Artec Leo, Artec Point, Artec Spider II, and Artec Micro II at the event. Artec 3D will also be joined by its sales partner, Geomagic, as well as Artec Ambassador, KLIB.

KLIB, a long-serving reseller for Artec 3D, has spent years mastering each of the company’s 3D scanners. While Control X quality assurance software developer Geomagic will also have a team at Artec 3D’s booth. Event attendees will be able to learn how Artec’s 3D scanning solutions and Control X can help streamline product data capture, analysis, and manufacturing workflows.

Artec 3D solutions on show at Control:

Artec Leo.

Artec Point.

Artec Spider II.

Artec Micro II.

The Control event in Germany helps attendees keep up to date with the latest innovations in the metrology and inspection fields. With material testing, analytics, optoelectronics, and quality assurance system solutions on show at the event.