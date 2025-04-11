Bowers Group adopts sustainable, recyclable packaging

× Expand Bowers Group Bowers Group new sustainable packaging

Bowers Group has announced the introduction of eco-friendly, fully recyclable packaging for its products. The move underlines the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and achieving net-zero emissions. Additionally, the metrology specialist is aiming to minimise its paper waste by replacing printed documentation with QR code access on box labels.

“Bowers Group has always been a pioneer in delivering high-quality metrology solutions, and this shift to sustainable packaging is a natural extension of the company’s ethos of striving for excellence,” said Martin Hawkins, Managing Director at Bowers Group. “By choosing to move into more sustainable packaging cases, we are setting a standard in the precision measurement industry and encouraging environmentally conscious practices throughout our processes. It’s a project that I am particularly proud of and thank the team for their hard work in getting us here.”

The company has a long-term plan to achieve net zero by 2050, with every aspect of the business being evaluated for opportunities to reduce its environmental impact. This latest change forms part of the company’s green strategy, aligning packaging solutions with sustainable practices whilst maintaining high standards for product protection.

About the new packaging materials

Made from a composite material containing around 70% renewable resources, including glucose, natural waxes, minerals, and fibres, the new packaging cases are not as dependant on fossil fuels. Additionally, they promote circular material cycles by promoting full recyclability. Through this packaging adoption, the company is strengthening its commitment to reducing its carbon emissions and waste.