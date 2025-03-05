Creaform unveils Laser Projection Add-on for its inspection module

× Expand Creaform Creaform Laser Projection Add-on.

Creaform, an AMETEK business, has unveiled its new Laser Projection Add-on for its inspection module, which forms part of the Creaform Metrology Suite. The new addition claims to provide “never-before-seen possibilities” for users across a variety of industries. As a result of the company’s recent acquisition of Virtek Vision, the new add-on brings more capabilities to the module with enhanced, metrology-grade visual guidance across multiple applications.

“This latest expansion of the Creaform Metrology Suite takes full advantage of the synergy between Creaform and Virtek technologies to offer a truly unique solution on the market,” explains Simon Côté, Product Manager at Creaform. “Empowering laser 3D projection with metrology-grade portable 3D scanning presents unprecedented opportunities to reduce errors and improve production efficiency for high-value parts and complex assemblies.”

About the Laser Projection Add-on

The automated and portable 3D measurement solutions provider’s latest launch allows users to scan parts, analyse deviations using a reference model, and project critical information onto physical parts using key manufacturing processes. This method is called Scan > Analyse > Project.

Meanwhile, Pick and Projection, when combined with dynamic referencing, provides real-time projection of selections made in the inspection software with just one click. Both technologies utilise the same positioning targets and reference structure, ensuring seamless integration.

The Laser Projection Add-on provides various solutions for industries such as aerospace, casting, energy, heavy industry, and military, when precise operator guidance is required, including: