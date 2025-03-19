Creaform expands Metrology Suite with Sheet Metal Inspection module

× Expand Creaform Creaform Metrology Suite receives Sheet Metal Add-on.

Creaform, an AMETEK business, has announced the addition of a new Sheet Metal Add-on for its Creaform Metrology Suite. The new module aims to tackle issues in sheet metal inspection seen in the automotive, aerospace, and metalworking industries. Improvements to accuracy and repeatability for 3D laser scanners will be seen with measurements of sheet metal parts. Additionally, the Add-on works perfectly with the HandySCAN 3D|BLACK Series and all handheld MetraSCAN BLACK+ scanners.

Quality control (QC) and quality assurance (QA) professionals will benefit from enhanced confidence when it comes to their 3D scan data, allowing them to fully trust any inspection reports. Measuring thin sheet metal parts with 3D scanners is a tricky process and is highly dependent on the user and their resolution settings. With the help of the new Add-on, results are generated independently, boosting accuracy and repeatability. The Add-on can generate information on all sheet metal features like edges, holes, slots, rectangles, and trimmed edges.

Key features of the Sheet Metal Add-on:

Accuracy: With advanced image algorithms, the Add-on provides accurate and repeatable measurements independent of the user.

With advanced image algorithms, the Add-on provides accurate and repeatable measurements independent of the user. Simplicity: No additional hardware accessories are required, eliminating unnecessary complexities.

No additional hardware accessories are required, eliminating unnecessary complexities. Speed: The measurement is up to five times faster compared to CMM processes.

The measurement is up to five times faster compared to CMM processes. Improved interface: A new visualisation tool allows users to validate that data acquisitions are ready for inspection, eliminating unnecessary steps.

A new visualisation tool allows users to validate that data acquisitions are ready for inspection, eliminating unnecessary steps. Cost-effective: The solution provides a cost-effective alternative to expensive and time-consuming CMM solutions.

“On top of the usual versatility, portability and efficiency that comes with all Creaform systems,” said Mathieu Desmarais, Product Manager at Creaform. “Manufacturers can now improve their processes, produce sheet metal parts of better quality and ship them faster to the customers, at a fraction of the price of a traditional CMM.”