Creaform launches new software innovations, Creaform.OS and Creaform Metrology Suite

× Expand Creaform Creaform Metrology Suite

Creaform has expanded its software offering with the introduction of Creaform.OS and the Creaform Metrology Suite. The launches help the automated and portable software solutions provider offer a complete 360° 3D scanning solution.

Boasting a new intuitive user interface, user-friendly tools, embedded content, and streamlined onboarding tools for new users, both solutions are designed to adapt to a user’s journey and workflow. Creaform claims these additions “complete Creaform’s comprehensive 3D measurement solutions” with the company providing metrology-grade scanners and optical coordinate measuring machines, intuitive software, user support, online training, and technical content.

“Engineered with optimal UX in mind, these platforms provide a versatile suite of tools designed to simplify operations, solve industry-specific challenges, and promote long-term growth,” said Jérôme-Alexandre Lavoie, Director of Product Management at Creaform. “Innovation Takes Form in every aspect of Creaform’s hardware and software solutions, establishing partnerships founded on trust, adaptability, and technologies that not only meet today’s needs but shape the future.”

× Expand Creaform Creaform.OS

Creaform.OS

Providing all the standard acquisition modules needed for the best 3D measurements across all Creaform systems, the Creaform.OS platform features scan, probe and photogrammetry modules.

Key benefits of the Creaform.OS platform:

Redesigned interface: Now workflow-oriented, the interface structures the core functionality with segmentation based on the main steps of each application.

Now workflow-oriented, the interface structures the core functionality with segmentation based on the main steps of each application. Greater customisation: With a new homepage, menu structure, toolbar placements, preconfigured files for specific applications and more options available to users to ensure the platform fulfils their tasks and application requirements.

With a new homepage, menu structure, toolbar placements, preconfigured files for specific applications and more options available to users to ensure the platform fulfils their tasks and application requirements. New insight channel: Users can gain access to complementary training tools, previous success stories, and new products.

Users can gain access to complementary training tools, previous success stories, and new products. On-boarding tools: Integration is made simpler with many training tools and loading tips that aim to help new employees learn the software on their own.

Integration is made simpler with many training tools and loading tips that aim to help new employees learn the software on their own. 3D viewer: Multiple sources lightning engine and additional space to view the data improve optimal data visualisation.

Creaform Metrology Suite

Whereas the Creaform Metrology Suite provides a comprehensive portfolio of application software modules designed with metrology tasks in mind. These modules include: