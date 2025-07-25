EFW celebrates seven years with dentCHECK

Expand 8tree EFW celebrates seven years of using dentCHECK.

Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) is celebrating its seventh year of utilising 8tree’s dentCHECK platform. The handheld, completely wireless 3D scanning tool features integrated AR and is designed with aviation maintenance applications in mind. 8tree’s solution is also recognised by all major aerospace OEMs.

“EFW uses dentCHECK from 8tree for large individual defects or for areas with numerous large defects (hail damage or stone hits) almost daily,” said Christian Haus, Production Planner, P2F Conversion & MRO. “The report generated by the 8Check software provides all important and essential data and information for our customers and the OEM. The time savings compared to ‘manual measurement’ are enormous, significantly reducing turnaround times in MRO. The support from 8tree is exemplary.”

Arun Chhabra, CEO and Co-Founder of 8tree, added, “It is extremely rewarding when our customers rely on us to maintain their competitive edge. As one of the early adopters of the dentCHECK digitalised workflow, EFW’s continued standing as a power-user is a testament to how dentCHECK is designed to serve the needs and dent-mapping goals of the maintenance technician. We look forward to supporting EFW’s digital leadership role within the aviation maintenance industry.”

With integrated AR, the solution enables aircraft technicians to receive instant, actionable measurements for critical airframe damage. This will help to boost consistency by 18x, accuracy by 20x, and efficiency levels by improving time saving by 90%. The solution helps to eliminate human subjectivity compared to manual inspection methods.