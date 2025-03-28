General Inspection will showcase its VisionLab gauging system at Fastener Fair USA

× Expand General Inspection General Inspection's VisionLab-75.

General Inspection has announced that it will exhibit its latest gauging system, the VisionLab, at Fastener Fair USA in Nashville, Tennessee, this May. VisionLab can be used for first piece inspection, SPC sampling, final audits, or 100% inspection using pick and place automation. The solution works by measuring all profile characteristics, providing complete part measurements in less than seven seconds.

Templates can be recalled for inspection as they are already saved by part number. The solution is ideal for measuring and inspecting turned components and can replace manual inspection processes. Additionally, the VisionLab can be used either in a lab or on a shop floor.

If you are attending Fastener Fair USA (28-29 May) at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, you can find General Inspection at Booth 424.

Key features of the VisionLab: