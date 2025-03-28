General Inspection will showcase its VisionLab gauging system at Fastener Fair USA

General Inspection
General Inspection's VisionLab-75.
General Inspection has announced that it will exhibit its latest gauging system, the VisionLab, at Fastener Fair USA in Nashville, Tennessee, this May. VisionLab can be used for first piece inspection, SPC sampling, final audits, or 100% inspection using pick and place automation. The solution works by measuring all profile characteristics, providing complete part measurements in less than seven seconds.
Templates can be recalled for inspection as they are already saved by part number. The solution is ideal for measuring and inspecting turned components and can replace manual inspection processes. Additionally, the VisionLab can be used either in a lab or on a shop floor.
If you are attending Fastener Fair USA (28-29 May) at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, you can find General Inspection at Booth 424.
Key features of the VisionLab:
- The solution is able to measure all profile features, including pertinent GD&T characteristics, and all thread features with its patented optics and software algorithms.
- Easy to program with Windows-based software.
- An integrated thread database provides point-and-click programming.
- VisionLab comes in three models: VisionLab-75 (parts up to 75mm length and 35 mm in diameter), VisionLab-150 (parts up to 150mm length and 50mm diameter), and VisionLab-X (can be customised to fit most applications).
- An optional end-view feature can measure and detect defects from both ends of a part, measuring recesses, inner/outer diameters, through holes and counterbores.
- An optional surface control can detect surface defects like bad plating, thread patch presence and quality, as well as measure knurling width, gap, and height.
- An upper tooling and a bit kit can be used for uneven parts or parts with a recess drive.