LK Metrology acquires ProCon X-Ray GmbH

LK Metrology has announced its acquisition of the German computed tomography (CT) systems manufacturer, ProCon X-Ray GmbH. The coordinate measuring machine (CMM) and laser scanning sensors manufacturer and supplier is set to broaden its portfolio of high-precision inspection solutions through the move, adding industrial CT imaging, to help further strengthen its position as a metrology systems supplier.

“With the acquisition of ProCon X-Ray, we are strengthening our position as a leading, full-service provider in metrology,” said Angelo Muscarella, CEO of LK Metrology. “Industrial CT imaging perfectly complements our existing CMM and scanning technologies.”

Nikolas Westphal, Managing Director of ProCon X-Ray GmbH, added, “We are pleased to become part of the international LK Group and, through its outstanding global presence, to make our market-leading products accessible to a significantly wider customer base.”

LK Metrology will now be able to offer customers an even wider range of products for measurement and inspection tasks, from traditional CMMs, portable measuring arms, and laser scanners, to high-resolution X-ray equipment and CT analysis. Both companies will work together to further develop existing CT systems as well as new, flexible, integrated metrology solutions.

About ProCon X-Ray GmbH

Founded in 2003, ProCon X-Ray develops and manufactures modular CT and X-ray inspection equipment for industrial and scientific applications. The solutions are renowned for their high-resolution focus X-ray technology and their customisable hardware and software. Users around the world have selected these systems for automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical, and materials research applications.