Lumafield helps measure wall thickness with automated solution

Lumafield Wall Thickness Analysis reveals variations in material distribution in this injection blow-moulded pill bottle.

Lumafield’s Integrity Analysis suite offers Wall Thickness Analysis helping users to measure wall thickness in complex components. The advanced, automated solution utilises industrial CT to provide a comprehensive, non-destructive view of wall dimensions across both internal and external surfaces. This allows the solution to offer a unique opportunity not seen in traditional tools like callipers, micrometres, and magnetic gauges.

Wall Thickness Analysis will be particularly helpful for consumer-packaged goods (CPG), medical devices, and battery manufacturing industries, where wall thickness can impact a product’s durability, safety, and regulatory compliance. For example, CPGs where thin-walled bottles, caps, and closures may face durability challenges either in transport or storage, can benefit from the tool as it will provide a complete view of dimensions across each part. Thickness variations can be captured throughout the entire surface allowing for visualisation, cross-section inspection, and the probing of specific areas to address weak points or areas.

Wall thickness can influence various aspects when it comes to part performance, from structural integrity and safety to material efficiency and aesthetics. Like in aerospace and automotive applications, walled structures can influence the durability of thin-walled castings and heat exchangers. Whereas medical devices may need to comply with FDA standards for thin-walled surgical instruments and tubing.

The Integrity Analysis suite function allows engineers to dial in manufacturing parameters that can improve throughput and reduce excess material usage. Additionally, data can be mapped to tools like Finite Element Analysis (FEA) to help streamline validation and simulation workflows, which will aid design teams.

Replacing outdated, manual methods with automated CT-based analysis, allows manufacturers to improve quality control, ensure compliance, and promote continuous innovation across their production lines.