Mastercam 2026 provides productivity enhancements and AI CAM intelligence

Mastercam has unveiled its new Mastercam 2026 software platform. Featuring several productivity enhancements, the new edition provides advanced machining capabilities and AI-enabled CAM intelligence. Users will benefit from increased workflow efficiency, reduced programming times, and minimised shop floor bottlenecks. Informed by customer feedback, Mastercam 2026 focuses on limiting bottlenecks in the programming workflow while also prioritising control over complex machining operations.

Productivity and workflow efficiency improvements

One of the key features of Mastercam 2026 is its redesigned Solid Hole Functionality. This feature provides manufacturers with enhanced control over hole creation in solid models. With the new three-panel interface, including geometry selection, hole style, and advanced options, programmers can design complex hole features, reducing programming time for parts with multiple hole types and configurations.

“Our customers have been asking for more intuitive and powerful hole creation tools for years,” said Nand Shivkumar, Chief Innovation Officer at Mastercam. “The new Solid Hole Functionality doesn't just save time—it gives programmers the precision and flexibility they need to handle the most complex geometries with confidence.”

To limit bottlenecks, Mastercam 2025 introduces improvements to tool handling and organisation, including:

Redesigned mill tool holder designer: Providing panel-based, intuitive visual feedback and streamlined tool assembly workflows. Meanwhile, the Lathe Generic Tool Catalogue Support allows for rapid tool creation and standardisation across multiple machines.

New planes manager: Including a powerful tree structure with drag-and-drop organisation, group creation capabilities, and advanced search and filtering functions. This enables programmers to manage complex part setups more efficiently.

Improved levels manager: The new tree-structured interface provides enhanced customisation options and workflow efficiency, ensuring users can organise and manage part modelling, work holding, and toolpath creation entities with better flexibility.

Safety zone motion priority: Intelligent path optimisation is available through three new prioritisation options that can reduce air cutting time and improve overall machining efficiency.

Improved precision and control

As well as tool handling and organisation improvements, Mastercam 2026 also features several machining enhancements that allow for complex machining with a high degree of precision and control. These include:

OptiRough critical depths: This enables efficient machining of flat areas within complex geometries, which will help to reduce cycle times while maintaining surface finish quality. Manufacturers will also be able to optimise roughing operations with intelligent depth control that is adaptable to part geometry.

Tapered helix entry: Addressing challenges found in deep pocket machining, this feature improves chip evacuation, provides better coolant and air access, and extends tool life through optimised entry strategies.

Enhanced loft surface creation: New blending algorithms and dynamic sync options allow for smoother surface transitions and more predictable results when working with complex sculptured surfaces.

Mastercam 2026 features an expanded mill-turn functionality with Classic Mill Toolpath Support. This allows manufacturers to leverage existing Surface Rough, Surface Finish, and Wireframe toolpaths previously found in Mill environments.

PrimeTurning updates now include enhanced angled cuts, pinch turning capabilities, and improved finishing options. This provides manufacturers with greater flexibility in complex turning operations.

Introducing AI-enabled CAM intelligence

Mastercam 2025 will also include access to an early adopter program that includes Mastercam Copilot, the company’s AI-powered programming assistant.

The initial release of the Mastercam Copilot offers two key functions:

A help system with natural-language guidance for programming questions.

A command function that helps users by guiding them through the programming process with user interface automation.

“We're excited to give our most innovative customers early access to AI capabilities that could reshape how we approach CAM programming,” said Shivkumar. “This early adopter program allows us to refine these features based on real-world feedback before full commercial release.”