Optimax helps users achieve 100% quality control in micro engineering

Optimax offers a variety of solutions, including foundational 2D geometric measurements with the Starrett Shadowgraphs and Vision systems tools, which provide optical projection. This enables clear, magnified views of profiles and dimensions.

In micro engineering, etching and precise 2D and 3D geometry are essential in critical inspection, where engineers cannot rely upon manual checks and assumptions. These small components include critical features that must be measured without risk of human error.

With greater complexity the more sophisticated the solutions need to be. Bruker Alicona’s systems are ideal for applications needing detailed 3D surface analysis. Said solutions provide comprehensive data beyond simple profiles to unveil the true topography of micro-components. In automated visual inspection, systems like the Inspekto out-of-the-box AI-driven inspection system identify “good” parts as well as defects. For more complex, high-mix manufacturing environments, the Kitov-ai utilises CAD-based programming and advanced AI to further automation capabilities and to inspect intricate parts from every angle.