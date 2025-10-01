PTC unveils its Artificial Intelligence Assistant for PLM and QMS

× Expand PTC PTC Arena AI Assistant.

PTC has unveiled its new Artificial Intelligence Assistant designed for its Arena product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS). This solution allows design and manufacturing teams to speed up time to value, enabling real-time, context-aware expertise and best practices for PLM and QMS workflows in a conversational interface. Users can navigate engineering change orders, manage corrective and preventative actions (CAPAs), and maintain traceability and compliance.

“The AI Assistant is another example of PTC’s investment in Arena and equipping our users with the tools they need to help them be as productive as quickly as possible,” said David Katzman, General Manager of Onshape and Arena. “It’s like having an Arena expert working alongside you, helping you with the next step in a process or answering questions without the need to search through documentation or contact support. New and experienced users will both benefit, whether it’s the first stages of onboarding or navigating more complex engineering challenges.”

Key features of Arena AI Assistant:

Natural language interaction in a conversational interface.

Configurable within Arena interfaces, supporting guided steps through different workflows.

Available in over 15 languages.

Updated with each new Arena release.

Arena AI Assistant is available in the Arena user interface and is powered by an extensive library of Arena Help materials and resources. Additionally, this release strengthens supply chain resiliency through new Arena Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) and Onshape-Arena Connection features.

Arena SCI provides continuous checks for potential risks from the evolving supply chain conditions, while also eliminating the need for disconnected supply chain tools with embedded real-time, AI-driven component monitoring and risk mitigation insight directly into product development workflows.

Onshape-Arena Connection allows mechanical engineers to manage the release, revision, and change management process between CAD and PLM systems. This should help to speed up the product development process and simplify collaboration with supply chain partners.