SHINING 3D launches EinScan Rigil 3D scanner

× Expand SHINING 3D SHINING 3D EinScan Rigil in action.

SHINING 3D has unveiled its new 3D scanner, the EinScan Rigil. Designed to provide fast, refined, and reliable scanning capabilities, the new solution can be used in a variety of applications. The company is committed to making high-end, metrology-grade 3D scanning solutions that are accessible to prosumers.

According to SHINING 3D, the EinScan Rigil is “the world’s first Tri-Mode 3D scanner with built-in computing, wireless solution, and hybrid light technology.” These features ensure that the solution doesn’t need to compromise between computing power and flexibility.

The EinScan Rigil aims to redefine industry standards by providing high-quality models with up to 0.04 + 0.06 mm/m volumetric accuracy and a high geometric resolution of up to 0.05 mm.

Two scanning modes, three operating modes

Two Blue Laser Scan Modes: 19+19 crossed laser lines for high-speed scanning provide enhanced efficiency and flexibility levels. While seven parallel laser lines ensure detailed scanning, providing consistent results with fine geometric details. The user can switch between these two laser modes during the scanning process, and respective data can be merged with the goal of achieving efficiency and detail in one scanning project.

19+19 crossed laser lines for high-speed scanning provide enhanced efficiency and flexibility levels. While seven parallel laser lines ensure detailed scanning, providing consistent results with fine geometric details. The user can switch between these two laser modes during the scanning process, and respective data can be merged with the goal of achieving efficiency and detail in one scanning project. IR Rapid Scan Mode: Utilise VCSEL infrared technology for marker-free scanning, which allows the user to adapt to rich tasks in a diversified working environment, delivering high efficiency and wide coverage for medium to large objects, with eye-safe portrait scanning capabilities.

Utilise VCSEL infrared technology for marker-free scanning, which allows the user to adapt to rich tasks in a diversified working environment, delivering high efficiency and wide coverage for medium to large objects, with eye-safe portrait scanning capabilities. Standalone Operating Mode: Doesn’t require connection to a PC; instead, all scanning and processing tasks are completed directly on the hardware.

Doesn’t require connection to a PC; instead, all scanning and processing tasks are completed directly on the hardware. Wireless PC Operating Mode: Utilising the solution’s built-in Wi-Fi 6, this mode provides wireless scanning and allows connection to a computer for maximum computing power.

Utilising the solution’s built-in Wi-Fi 6, this mode provides wireless scanning and allows connection to a computer for maximum computing power. Wired PC Operating Mode: Users can also connect directly to a PC via cable, maintaining availability and maximum scan speed and data volume in complex network environments.

Key features of the EinScan Rigil

Marker-free laser scanning

EinScan Rigil boasts a special tracking algorithm, providing the user with a marker-free blue laser scan mode through a laser + IR hybrid scan mode. This enables improved efficiency compared to traditional marker-based laser scans and better data quality compared to marker-free IR scans.

Effective working during sunlight conditions outdoors

Both Blue Laser and Infrared VCSEL projectors have strong environmental light adaptability, ensuring a smooth scanning experience under strong sunlight.

For prosumer and automotive applications

Designed to address the 3D modelling needs of consumers in the automotive aftermarket industry, the solution enhances efficiency in generating high-quality 3D models. The EinScan Rigil combines fast scanning capabilities, streamlined workflows, lightweight computing, and rich data editing functions.