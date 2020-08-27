Microprocessor inventor Federico Faggin joins ROBOZE Advisory Board as technological consultant

Federico Faggin.

ROBOZE has announced leading physicist Federico Faggin has joined its Advisory Board as a technological consultant.

The ‘father of the microprocessor’ and co-inventor of the touchpad and touchscreen, Faggin links up with ROBOZE as it looks to accelerate the development of its additive manufacturing products within a range of industries. He is also said to have invested an undisclosed sum in the company.

Headquartered in Bari, Italy, with additional facilities in Germany and the US, ROBOZE has brought to market the ROBOZE ONE and ROBOZE ONE+400 desktop extrusion platforms and a growing materials portfolio which includes PEEK, carbon-reinforced PA, a flexible TPU and two ABS materials. The company has seen its 3D printing offerings adopted by the likes of Airbus, GE, Leonardo and more in the aerospace, defence, oil & gas and motorsport industries.

Faggin, born in Vicenza and now an American citizen, will assist ROBOZE in an advisory role as the company seeks to expand its presence within industrial markets. Recognised as a world famous scientist and investor, Faggin has received a number of international awards for his word, including the National Medal of Technology and Innovation in 2010 for the invention of the microprocessor and the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in 2019.

“I am extremely proud and happy that Eng. Faggin has decided to accompany me in the growth of ROBOZE, becoming an investor and advisor to the company. Today is a very important date for ROBOZE,” commented Alessio Lorusso, founder and CEO of ROBOZE. “For me, Federico Faggin is one of the greatest models of ambition, an incredible inventor who changed the computer industry forever and a person of great humility. I am very happy, and I am sure that all our collaborators and deeply proud today. This gives us further incentive to take ROBOZE to the next level.”

“A few years ago, I met Alessio Lorusso and I recognised in him an exceptional foresight and remarkable creative and organisational skills. With great enthusiasm, I therefore accepted his offer to be part of the ROBOZE Advisory Board,” added Faggin. “I am proud to see an Italian company that knows how to compete in the global economy with cutting-edge products in such a demanding sector and I am pleased to make my experience available so that ROBOZE can grow as it deserves.”