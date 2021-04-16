60 Additive Insight: MakerBot CEO talks metal 3D printing on the desktop, accessibility + more

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, MakerBot CEO Nadav Goshen joins TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths as our latest Executive Interview guest.

The Brooklyn-based 3D printing company is perhaps one of the most recognisable brands in the AM industry, known for its desktop 3D printers which have evolved from hobbyist devices to professional manufacturing tools, adopted for industrial applications by users like KUKA Robotics to NASCAR race teams and even astronauts.

Nadav talks about recent applications, how during the pandemic, MakerBot sent its engineers home with their own Method printers so they could continue remote development of their next machine, the growth of metal 3D printing on the desktop, and how accessibility to professional tools will encourage innovation.

Thank you to our AI sponsor Ultimaker. Considering an in-house 3D printing solution with industrial-grade material options and trusted software employed by 2 million users? Request a quote here.

