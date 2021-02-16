MakerBot qualifies BASF Ultrafuse 316L stainless steel filament for METHOD 3D printers

× Expand MakerBot BASF Ultrafuse metal material 316L BASF Ultrafuse 316L part being printed on a MakerBot METHOD machine.

MakerBot has qualified BASF’s Ultrafuse 316L Stainless Steel filament for its MakerBot LABS Experimental Extruder and MakerBot METHOD 3D printers.

The desktop 3D printing company has been working with BASF for a little under a year as it looked to expand the materials capacity of its METHOD 3D printing systems. It believes the addition of the Ultrafuse 316L Stainless Steel material will allow users to harness METHOD to produce manufacturing aids, robotic grippers, and end-use components like high strength housings.

BASF’s Ultrafuse 316L is said to boast high strength, rigidity and durability and can be processed on the METHOD printers using the MakerBot LABS GEN 2 Experimental Extruder. Once the green part has been built, users can then send the component to an authorised service provider, such as Matterhackers, where it will be debinded and sintered in a high heat, pure hydrogen atmosphere, before being sent back within five days.

MakerBot gripper part printed with BASF Ultrafuse 316L Robotic gripper parts printed with Ultrafuse 316L.

MakerBot is pitching the availability of the Ultrafuse 316 filament as a way for METHOD users to experiment with metal 3D printing before making the investment in more industrial equipment, while noting the METHOD’s heated build chamber and ability to control the speed at which parts cool down will help reduce the risk of delamination and increase the quality of surface finish.

“Ultrafuse Metal Filaments removed the barriers between metal 3D printing and users to make the technology more accessible to a larger audience,” commented Firat Hizal, Head of Metal Systems Group, BASF 3D Printing Solutions. “We are very excited to have our Ultrafuse 316L part of the MakerBot LABS programme. We aim to add our recently launched Ultrafuse 17-4PH filament, with the Ultrafuse 316L, to make our entire portfolio accessible to MakerBot users.”

“Our customers have expressed interest in exploring metal 3D printing but have been deterred by the high costs and extensive processes of traditional metal 3D printing solutions,” added Johan-Till Broer, Vice President of Product Development at MakerBot. “By supporting a metal filament as part of the MakerBot LABS programme, customers now have an easier and more affordable way to experiment with 3D printing metal before investing in a full printing, debinding and sintering solution.”

Read more: Q&A: BASF discusses Ultrafuse 316L metal 3D printing filament

As well as offering debinding and sintering services, authorised resellers of the Ultrafuse 316L material will also provide services for build plate adhesives that are needed to print the material and design consultation, which is recommended because of the special requirements for the Ultrafuse 316L.

“We are excited to have MakerBot METHOD 3D printers join the metal 3D printing ecosystem that we’ve build alongside BASF Forward AM,” offered Dave Gaylord, Vice President of Product and Technology at MatterHackers. “Making 3D printing more accessible has always been a major goal at MatterHackers and having reliable desktop printers like the METHOD and METHOD X that are capable of printing real metal parts affordably is a huge step forward.”

