Can your 3D printer do this?

After more than 30 years in the additive manufacturing (AM) market, its founder Hans Langer having shaped much of today’s laser-based AM industry and a line-up of industrial 3D printers adopted everywhere from companies like Morf3D or Shapeways to medical device manufacturers like Smith & Nephew and Zimmer/ Biomet, EOS knows a thing or two about what you should expect from your metal AM system.

When it comes to production, the Direct Metal Laser Solidification (DMLS) pioneer believes productivity, reliability and repeatability are the ‘holy trinity’ of features that ought to be at the top of your machine buying checklist.

In recent years, attention has shifted away from cost-per-part towards productivity; fast build speeds, maximising machine uptime, high utilisation rates and reducing the time spent on non- productive tasks such as setup and recoating.

Bucking the current trend to boost efficiency by adding more lasers, EOS recommends concentrating on the versatility of the lasers you already have. Do they cover the entire build area? Can they be adjusted for your production needs? Is the build platform large enough to handle a range of part sizes and rotational symmetric production? The four precision fiber lasers inside the EOS M 300-4, for example, cover its entire build area and can be optimised to fit the application.

The ability to predict downtime before it happens is playing an increasingly important role in optimising machine uptime and proficiency. AM platforms that will allow you to anticipate service needs through data analytics and machine learning will go a long way toward proactively implementing contingency plans and increasing uptime. What’s more, you don’t need to worry about securing in-house expertise as there are partners, remote services and co- maintenance software solutions that enable this with offsite experts and data analysts.

The design of a machine’s handling and filtration system can also influence its productivity by increasing overall uptime. EOS suggests looking for machines that can remain in operation while other systems are being serviced or, better yet, machines that eliminate filter changes or provide a permanent lifetime filter to reduce interruptions.

Ultimately, productivity is about eliminating those non-productive times as much as possible and every second counts when you’re talking about a complex production platform. For that reason, you should also consider ease-of-use, how quickly the system can be unpacked, set up, and the speed of the recoater system. It’s also worth considering the size of the machine’s powder reservoir as, naturally, larger powder reservoirs allow machines to complete more jobs before needing to be taken offline and refilled.

× Expand Heat exchanger 3D printed on the EOS M 290.

Reliability and repeatability

Assessing the reliability of a modern metal AM system involves a lot more than “kicking the tires.” Time-tested attributes and state- of-the-art features can work in tandem to bolster a system’s dependability and resilience.

Thermal management features are vital in ensuring performance and system integrity are not influenced by heat. Each laser must be managed and maintained purposefully, and the smoke produced by the lasers during build processes must be handled adeptly to maintain operational reliability. Working alongside thermal management, mechanical compensation features also play a major role in preventing the machine’s frame and optical elements expanding or shifting with increased temperatures.

Similarly, gas flow within the build chamber must be designed for stable operation. Proper design helps guarantee the stability of parts for the long haul. The ideal behaviour will be uniform and laminar gas flow in all spots on the build plate. Of course, a system’s overall reliability is heavily influenced by its mechanical design and to ensure consistent, repeatable processing and part quality, you’ll need a stable frame that can sustain that.

× Expand The EOS M 300-4 system.

Beyond the "holy trinity"

There are also emerging considerations which EOS believes companies should embrace such as cutting-edge features, capabilities, processes, and services.

The first is sustainability, which EOS leader Marie Langer has been incredibly vocal about since taking over the company, including on TCT’s Additive Insight podcast where the CEO outlined ambitions to develop 3D printing into a “mainstream, sustainable” manufacturing process. While conversations like this are indeed important, particularly in highlighting AM’s green attributes, EOS is also taking action and was recently selected to represent the 3D printing industry as part of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders initiative, a response from the international business community to fight against climate change.

The next is big data analytics which will empower users to predict outcomes and optimise production environments over time. EOS urges machine operators not to overlook the work it takes to ensure data works seamlessly with machine learning applications and to adopt a metal AM platform that provides a solid foundation for future possibilities. Ultimately, you should be able to pull pertinent build data from your machine via easy-to-use software, or even automate retrieval of that data into your existing ERP system.

As conversations around AM in supply chain continue, the need for digital inventories is more prevalent than ever. By producing parts on demand and eliminating the need for physical warehouses, supply chains can become nimble, decentralised, less prone to disruption and more sustainable.

To supplement that, robust cybersecurity features are vital for safeguarding your digital part and product portfolio, preventing unwanted access to your proprietary data, eliminating counterfeit printing, and managing printing rights effectively. Being able to lock down build jobs and custom parameter sets may allow others to manufacture your parts, but not view or retain your IP.

Each of these factors can play a role in promoting better productivity, reliability, and repeatability within your metal AM production environment. While some of these emerging factors may not be at the top of your list just yet, their potential offers an opportunity for AM users to position themselves as leaders and innovators in their field, and should be given greater consideration in your next machine selection process.