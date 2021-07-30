Pushing the limits of innovation: CRP Technology celebrates 25 years of professional 3D printing

×

CRP Technology has been changing the rules of manufacturing since mid-90’ being the first to introduce professional 3D printing in Italy.

In 1996 Roberto Cevolini, owner of Roberto Cevolini & Co. - the high precision CNC machining avant garde company with roots in the high end automotive/racing world - and his son Franco began to analyse the 3D printing process. Being aware of its enormous potential in terms of deployment of new, accurate and advanced solutions, Roberto and Franco Cevolini founded CRP Technology: the first company in Italy devoted to professional 3D printing with Selective Laser Sintering stations and an advanced R&D centre focused on dedicated material development.

CRP companies' heritage.

LATE 90’S - WINDFORM RANGE OF PROFESSIONAL 3D PRINTING COMPOSITES WAS BORN

At the end of the ‘90s it become evident that Selective Laser Sintering was an excellent technology with restraints imposed by materials created for prototyping only.

CRP Technology’s vocation for bold technological innovations created a 3D printing material out of the ordinary in the entire world: Windform composite material filled with Aluminium, specifically engineered for Selective Laser Sintering technology.

WINDFORM - THE FIRST COMPOSITE TO BE USED FOR FUNCTIONAL PROTOTYPING

In 1999, Windform represented the first hybrid polymer-metal composite satisfy all needs for wind-tunnel modelling and allowed aerodynamicists to employ it for functional, fluid-aerodynamic, fitting and assembling tests. This represented a revolutionary step forward in particular for the excellent performances that Windform was ensuring in the “in-the racing-car” applications.

The way to transforming rapid prototyping into rapid manufacturing was paved.

LEADER IN THE SEVERE CAR-RACING MARKET

Eng. Franco Cevolini, creator of Windform, VP and CTO CRP Technology, remembers those years: “Our attitude to create pioneering, high-tech solutions allowed us to be the first to satisfy the most extreme requirements of the F1 industry. Windform materials allowed to shift from the manufacture of simple concept models to high-end prototypes and production parts, thanks to their long-lasting performances, high stiffness combined with lightweight.”

In 2005 along came Windform XT: it has been the first polyamide based composite material carbon fiber filled in the world, with unique mechanical and thermal properties.

2008 - THE LANDING ON THE AMERICAN MARKETS

In 2008, the international success of Windform is measured by the impact made on customers which led to the opening of CRP USA in Mooresville, North Carolina, surrounded by aerospace and motorsports communities.

CRP USA started manufacturing on-car and wind tunnel components for racing teams using Windform materials and took this expertise to new heights producing parts for the space, entertainment, automotive and the most advanced sectors.

Functional 3D printed Tundra-M drone. Hexadrone.

In 2015, Windform XT was replaced by Windform XT 2.0, with improvements in mechanical properties including +8% increase in tensile strength, +22% in tensile modulus, and a +46% increase in elongation at break.

THE FUTURE OF 3D APPLICATIONS, FROM EARTH TO SPACE

So far, the Windform family comprises 12 materials, adequate to fulfil the needs of the most advanced and demanding industries, including aerospace and defence, avio, robotics, medical, motorsports and automotive.

CERTIFIED QUALITY AND NASA APPROVED

The compliance to outgassing tests for aerospace applications, superior tensile strength and elongation at break, conformity to patch tests for medical scope, non-conductivity, and the ability of being post-processed, in case of need, with high precision CNC machining are just a few of the many advantages of the range.

Energica's EsseEsse9 motorbike and Alba Orbital's PocketQubes deployer.

2010 - ENERGICA - THE FIRST SUSTAINABLE ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLES WERE BORN

Following their obsession for innovation, Cevolini family decided to invest in the new field of sustainable vehicles and created Energica, the first high-performance electric motorcycle Made in Italy, as a result of the long lasting expertise and know how in the traditional CNC manufacturing and in the 3D printing additive technologies.

We cut, by 50%, the time required for design improvements and commercialisation. By our experience, a real technology boost. Giampiero Testoni (CTO Energica Motor Company)

Engineer Livia Cevolini, CEO Energica says: “The foundations of the Electric Motor Valley had been laid, and we have been the first to help create it.”

The CRP’s high-tech solutions served as technological backbone to Energica’s huge success worldwide. CRP’s heritage was one of the main reason for being selected by Dorna as the single manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup.

Franco and Livia Cevolini summarise: “We have been working not only to make the change but to be the change. Day by day, we are building the future.”