The LITHOZ Way of Big: Thick walls, big parts, fast production

At this year’s ceramitec event, at booth 1296/230 hall C1, Lithoz will premiere its brand new 3D printing technology for technical ceramics. For the first time ever, this innovative breakthrough is able to manufacture large parts with thick walls from oxide ceramics. This latest development, the name of which will be revealed on June 1st, is capable of rapidly and economically producing highly accurate, fully dense components, combining all the most desirable advantages of ceramic 3D printing into one machine: design freedom and large part sizes that so many manufacturers are still looking for.

Thanks to the expert research and hard work of Lithoz engineers, it is now possible to use water-based slurries in this new process, enabling the simple and easy implementation of this technology into existing workflows and making it easy for companies to adapt their known industrial base materials. As innovation and world leaders in their field, Lithoz have once again achieved success in a brand new area of the market, opening the door for the expansion of 3D printing and enabling entirely new applications in every field.

× Expand Lithoz new technology

The new technology will present ‘the Lithoz Way of Big’, highlighting the company’s vision for the future of ceramic 3D printing and how Lithoz will continue to push the limits of what this powerful manufacturing process is capable of. Despite being an entirely new type of technology, this new technique perfectly complements the already well-established Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) technology Lithoz is known for: producing ultra-precise, highly intricate 3D-printed ceramic parts with complex inner structures for industry and healthcare.

Thanks to the technology's entirely different focus, this process is not only perfectly designed for the production of larger parts, but it is even possible to process dark ceramics (such as silicon carbide or silicon nitride) with ease. This technique, by staying very close to the well-established steps of ceramic processing, enables the processing of parts when still in their green state, while the fast slurry application, taking only 30-40 seconds per layer, ensures the rapid manufacturing of parts. The technical breakthroughs offered by this new technology, such as a high-speed scanner functioning at 8m/s, a F-Theta lens and the use of local heat treatment by CO2, come together to form a powerful and innovative process unlike anything available on the market for the manufacture of large parts with thick walls.