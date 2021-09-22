DMC to provide free additive manufacturing consultations at TCT 3Sixty

× Expand Inside the Digital Manufacturing Centre.

TCT 3Sixty takes place next week and in case you needed any more reasons to join the rest of the 3D printing and additive manufacturing community at the NEC Birmingham, the Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) will be offering free additive manufacturing (AM) engineering consultations on the show floor.

From 28-30 September, applications engineers from the Silverstone-based digital manufacturing facility will be offering free consultancy sessions and project guidance to attendees on stand G62. Visitors are encouraged to sign up for a session ahead of the show by contacting info@dmc-am.com or by visiting the stand on the day, though availability may be limited.

Kieron Salter, CEO of the DMC commented: “As one of the industry’s most esteemed events, we’re looking forward to exhibiting at this year’s TCT 3Sixty. Unlike most ‘print bureaus’, the DMC is world-renowned for combining AM expertise with start-to-finish engineering consultancy and digital integration. Our applications engineers will be on hand to help your business solve complex challenges and harness the true potential of AM technology.”

From left: Nigel Robinson (COO), Thomas Buxton (Application Development Engineer), Stuart Banyard (Head of Application Development).

Salter will also be speaking on a panel session hosted by additive manufacturing leader EOS (30th September, 13.30-14.15) and will be presenting on the Advancing UK Plastics Stage (29 September, 11.30-12.00) at the neighbouring Interplas event.

The DMC was founded by KW Special Projects with significant investment from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP), and officially launched back in July. The engineering-led facility, located within the Silverstone Technology Cluster, is home to a number of 3D printing and digital manufacturing technologies including machines from RPS, Stratasys and Renishaw. This week the DMC was named as one of the first sites to beta test Renishaw’s new RenAM 500 Flex metal AM system.

