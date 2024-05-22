The home of UK AM: TCT 3Sixty 2024 exhibitor & conference highlights

TCT 3Sixty is the UK’s definitive event for additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing. On 5-6th June, the NEC Birmingham will be the place to see the latest machines, materials, software and applications, alongside a programme of content designed to inspire, educate and increase the adoption of AM technologies. Here, we bring you a selection of previews, conference picks and Q&As with key exhibitors.

Exhibitor Q&A | SPEE3D: Hall 1 | C30

× Expand SPEE3D Containerised XSPEE3D metal 3D printing system.

What will SPEE3D be showcasing on its stand at this year’s TCT 3Sixty?

SPEE3D will be displaying metal parts manufactured with our patented cold spray process in four of our approved materials – aluminium 6061, aluminium bronze, copper, and stainless steel 316. We will have information about our printers and case studies of customers who are using our technology to make parts for defence and commercial industries.

What manufacturing challenges is SPEE3D helping to solve?

Our goal is to make manufacturing metal faster and bring it closer to the point of need, so downtime is reduced. SPEE3D’s patented cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) process enables our customers to make strong, dense metal parts faster than ever thought possible – in hours and days vs. weeks and months for traditional casting. In addition, our printers are mobile and can be used in the factory or the field for on-demand printing at the point of need, and the process itself is sustainable and does not require extensive training.

Through its work with the likes of the Australian, UK and US Armed Forces, what has SPEE3D learnt about the capability of its technology and how it can be applied?

Working with defence led us to develop our expeditionary printer, the XSPEE3D, which is housed in a shipping container and can be easily transported to the point of need. Additionally, we have a complementary unit, the SPEE3Dcell, which is also in a shipping container and has everything required for post-processing, including a heat treatment furnace, a CNC three-axis mill, tooling, and testing equipment.

Defence – like most industries – strives for eﬃciency and aims to avoid costly downtime. Bringing the manufacturing capability right to the point of need has been a gamechanger for them.

What opportunities do you see in the UK market for SPEE3D's technology?

We work with the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) in the UK and recently completed trials with the UK Army with our XSPEE3D and SPEE3Dcell. We see many more opportunities to partner with commercial industries like Oil & Gas, Maritime, and Manufacturing in the UK to help them solve supply chain bottlenecks and innovate new solutions. We hope to have some of these conversations at TCT 3Sixty!

EOS: Hall 1 | G20

Expand EOS

The German pioneer of direct metal and polymer selective laser sintering technologies will be on hand to discuss its latest developments, including the EOS M 300-4 system, equipped with four 400w precision fibre lasers, and Fine Detail Resolution (FDR) technology, which is opening up new application opportunities for delicate structures with very fine surfaces and thin walls. Furthering its recent developments in demanding materials like Aluminum Al5X1 and copper, EOS recently co-launched a UK Centre of Excellence for Additive Manufacturing at the University of Wolverhampton, which will be used for knowledge exchange and research commercialisation activities, with a particular focus on copper.

Formlabs: Hall 1 | D50

Expand Formlabs Formlabs Form 4 3D printer.

Formlabs will present Form 4, the latest iteration of its ﬂagship desktop stereolithography 3D printers, for the first time. With the Form 4 –and the dental-focused Form 4B – the company believes it has set a new standard, harnessing a new and proprietary Low Force Display print engine which helps to deliver ‘unmatched’ print quality and print speeds that are two to five times than the Form 3+. The Form 4 machines are also said to achieve maximum vertical print speeds of 100mm per hour and can also deliver up to 40% lower cost per part with 33% lower resin pricing and a 3.5 times higher throughput.

ADDiTEC: Hall 1 | E30

Expand ADDiTEC Performance AMRC-P.

TCT 3Sixty will see the unveiling of ADDiTEC's new Hybrid3, which the company describes as 'a revolutionary marvel' in metal AM. This machine combines two advanced 3D printing technologies— Liquid Metal Jetting (LMJ) and Laser-Wire Directed Energy Deposition (LWDED)—with precise CNC machining. This multi-faceted approach not only enhances production quality but also accelerates production speeds, propelling industries into a new era of manufacturing eﬃciency and versatility.

The Hybrid3 is designed to guarantee superior accuracy, dramatically reduce turnaround times, and effortlessly handle a diverse range of materials. ADDiTEC believes its integration of cuttingedge technology with meticulous engineering make it a transformative tool for any industry.

HP: Hall 1 | F30

Expand HP Multi Jet Fusion 5200 machines inside Barcelona's new 3D printing centre of excellence.

HP aims to bring together new systems, data intelligence, software, services, and material innovations to enable users to scale their 3D production with eﬃciency, precision and repeatability. Since launching its polymer Multi Jet Fusion technology in 2017, HP has expanded its additive offering with new platforms, materials and automation solutions that have been leveraged by companies in automotive, healthcare, sporting goods and more for end use parts in their millions. HP recently announced the launch of its new polymer PA 12 S material in collaboration with Arkema, which is said to offer a reusability ratio of 85%, thought to be the highest on the market.

Day 1 keynotes

× Expand TCT

Manufacturing the Future, Needs You | Mike Curtis-Rouse, Head of In-Orbit Servicing & Manufacturing at Satellite Applications Catapult

Main Stage | Wednesday, 05 Jun 2024 | 10:30 - 11:00

Mega launchers are on the cusp of making getting to space as simple as getting the next train. Moving payload, product, and mass into space is going to be cheaper, faster, and more accessible than ever before. But exploiting the potential of this rapidly growing market is going to need new approaches, holistic and robust manufacturing supply chains, and active engagement from sectors which have focused purely on Earth. Manufacturing in space needs you!

Digitalising AM Processes to Support Aerospace Projects | Sarah Everton, Manufacturing Engineer at ITP Aero UK

Main Stage | Wednesday, 05 June 2024 | 11:00 – 11:30

In Sarah Everton’s keynote presentation, the Manufacturing Engineer will explain the work of ITP Aero to introduce additive manufacturing technology into their aerospace projects. As it has integrated additive into a series of ongoing projects and products, ITP Aero has identified a number of challenges, as well as opportunities, which Everton will detail in her presentation.

Exhibitor Q&A | Matsuura | Hall 1 | F30

× Expand Hand-out Roboze Roboze's Argo 500 3D printer.

What can we expect from the Matsuura stand at this year’s TCT 3Sixty?

On the “Additive by Matsuura” stand at TCT3Sixty, visitors can expect to witness the very latest innovations for mass manufacturing 3D printing and post-processing from our portfolio of class-leading 3D printing technologies. This includes Desktop Metal, HP, ROBOZE, DyeMansion and Lumex Avance.

We know Matsuura will be unveiling something special at the event. What can you share with us so far?

Additive by Matsuura is proud to announce the first UK exhibition appearance of an Roboze Argo-500 3D printer, delivering components in a myriad of materials and ushering in the era of customised industrial production with super polymers.

Can you tell us about an application that will be a must-see for visitors on the show floor?

Live metal 3D printing no longer exists in the realms of science fiction, with Matsuura LUMEX and Desktop Metal it is a commercially viable reality – as we will demonstrate at TCT3Sixty. Designing components in metal for 3D printing that simply cannot be produced by conventional subtractive CNC machine tools is becoming a routine production method for our UK customers.

From your experience providing AM solutions to the UK market, how would you describe the UK's AM opportunity?

Matsuura has experienced phenomenal growth in our Additive business over the past 5 years, so much so that our investment in our state of the art Additive Manufacturing Centre in Leicestershire truly reﬂects what we see as the continuing growth cycle and steepening investment curve for additive manufacturing technologies at the heart of the shop ﬂoors of mass producers of components in the UK.

Nano Dimension: Hall 1 | F40

Expand Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension will showcase its ﬂagship manufacturing system, application samples and materials at TCT 3Sixty this year. Among the products the company will be highlighting at the event is its industrial-level micro-AM technology from its Fabrica Giga suite. This technology is able to capture the most intricate details of any design and enables the fast and effective production of miniature and complex components, from electronic connectors to moulds.

The company will also present the advanced attributes of its Admatec series for R&D and industrial serial production needs. With a large build volume and the ability to print both complex ceramics and metal geometries, Nano Dimension will show how the Admaﬂex 300 4D printer can undertake the mass production of silica shells and cores for high-precision casting.

Ai Build: Hall 1 | B50

Expand Ai Build UI of AiSync Additive Manufacturing Software enables complex slicing strategies to be employed in a single click.

AiBuild software provides ﬂexibility with intelligent automation of the entire additive manufacturing process. It's ﬂagship AM platform is acclaimed for its advanced toolpathing capabilities and AIpowered interface, catering to both SMEs and Global Enterprises with tier 1 clients in Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Energy, and Marine across 20 countries.

With an extensive AM platform range and ﬂexibility, the UK-based company says users can push the boundaries, expand their AM applications and understand the parameters that will deliver predictable, high quality outcomes that support high return on investment, accelerated adoption and scalability.

AiBuild collaborates with AM hardware and materials partners to seamlessly integrate the unique properties of these systems and materials into its software, ensuring users experience a fully cohesive AM system. Backed by first class investors including Boeing and Nikon, AiBuild is ISO 27001, GovCloud certified and won the TCT Software Award in 2023, underlining its industry-leading status.

Laser Lines: Hall 1 | H43

Expand Stratasys SAF H350 3D printer.

At TCT 3Sixty, Laser Lines will explore a curated selection of cuttingedge technologies from Stratasys and other partners. Featured solutions include products from...

Stratasys: As a platinum partner in the UK, Laser Lines will highlight the latest advancements, including SAF technology in the H350 printer, along with Origin One, Neo800, and a variety of reliable and adaptable FDM 3D printers.

Post Processing Machines: The latest innovations in post-processing technology from DyeMansion, designed to enhance workﬂow and elevate final product quality.

Genera: 3D printing systems and post-processing units that have been designed to work together optimised to increase repeatability.

Xact Metal: Affordable metal 3D printing technology from Xact Metal, unlocking new possibilities for manufacturing endeavours.

Ultimaker: Exceptional quality of FDM printing, renowned for its reliability and precision in project execution.

Laura Griffiths' conference picks

How Many 3D Printers Does it Take to Kill a Polar Bear – Assessing the Cradle-to-Gate Sustainability of 3D Printing | Phil Reeves, Managing Director at Reeves Insight Ltd

Main Stage | Thursday, 06 June 2024 | 11:45 - 12:15

In this presentation, Phil will look at some of the claims being made around sustainability and 3D printing before challenging some of the science - or lack of science - behind this latest marketing ploy.

Women in 3D Printing @ TCT 3Sixty: TIPE on Tour – Technology | Olga Ivanova, Director of Applications & Technology at Mechnano; Elena Lopez, Division Manager AM at Fraunhofer; Evren Yasa, Head of AM, University of Sheﬃeld AMRC

Partner Stage | Wednesday, 05 Jun 2024 | 12:45 - 13:30

Our collaboration with Women in 3D Printing continues at TCT 3Sixty with a panel of three additive manufacturing experts coming together to answer the industry’s questions. This year’s theme will be based on the ‘technology’ strand of WI3DP’s annual TIPE Conference.

Exhibitor Q&A | MSA: Hall 1 | A50

Expand MSA

What will MSA Manufacturing be showcasing on its stand at this year’s TCT 3Sixty?

For this year's TCT 3Sixty show we will be showcasing large format additive manufacturing (LFAM) 3D printing for industrial, engineering, architectural and design/creative sector applications.

That's end-use parts, prototype and proof of concept parts, series production parts, and mould tools from recyclable thermoplastic polymers, many of which are fibre reinforced.

We will be showing prints ranging from marine finished components, high temperature manifolds, tooling applications for the composites and GRP industries, to interior design and decorative items.

You will be bringing some interesting applications to this year’s event, can you share more?

Beyond industrial applications we will have several exciting design led pieces for furniture and architecture.

There’ll be a WILLO acoustic workspace tree plus an MSA printed Bench displayed in the entrance foyer of the exhibition venue. The tree trunk is made from recycled polymer, with oak branches and recycled felt leaves, they’re designed to break up space and absorb noise in working environments. Keep an eye out for these as there will be an Instagram photo opportunity to win a special prize with that.

Plus, we'll also be showcasing some materials and finishing processes such as recycled cork, recycled metals, and recycled leather coatings applied to printed plastics, as well as gel coat and paint finishes.

What manufacturing challenges is MSA helping to solve and who are you looking to connect with at the event?

The technology and service we offer as a large format 3D print service bureau/ sub contractor means those without this technology – and that’s most as there are very few large format printers in then UK right now – can access our service and experiment with this amazing technology for applications in their sector, from prototyping to full series production.

LF3D sets the standard for large format additive manufacturing, delivering durability, unmatched speed, and uncompromising precision.

From rapid prototyping to end-use production, LF3D offers solutions that exceed expectations, whether for oneoff pieces or to support a full-scale 3D deployment.

MSA Manufacturing is proud and excited to be offering FLEXBOT LFAM as a cuttingedge 3D print service. This will enable us to engage and partner in a wide array of projects. For example, in large scale moulded product sectors, outsourcing to finished part via 3D print technology is helping overcome availability of skilled labour, whilst simultaneously eliminating moulds in some instances. Where eliminating large mould tools is not feasible, printing these items reduces time to market significantly. In many cases, circularity is a driving factor in people’s initial interest in the technology.

Amazing things can be achieved with this combination of equipment and the wide variety of thermoplastics available. Now is the time to take the challenge and let your imagination run wild.

Bentec: Hall 1 | H1

Expand CBAM-2 3D printing system is said to deliver complex parts at production speeds and volumes.

Bentec Ltd will be showcasing products from both Impossible Objects and Prey.

Impossible Objects is a 3D printer and materials company pioneering advancements in the additive manufacturing and composites manufacturing industries. Visitors interested in composite parts with aluminium-like properties at half the weight are encouraged to stop by the stand to learn more.

Prey UPI, meanwhile, revolutionises automated final product inspection, delivering a universal, user-friendly, accurate, ﬂexible, repeatable, and comprehensive solution across various industries.

Central Scanning: Hall 1 | H10

Expand Central Scanning

Central Scanning is the only Artec Ambassador & Gold Certified reseller in the UK and is a leader in its field, providing scanning equipment and related software. It is also part of the Zeiss/GOM #HandsOnMetrology network and can provide sales, training, and ongoing support.

In addition to 3D scanning capabilities, Central Scanning offers a comprehensive 3D printing service utilising inhouse 3D printers from Stratasys, MarkForged, UltiMaker and Prusa. The company can print in a wide variety of materials, including full-colour multi-material printing on the Stratasys J750.

Whether you are looking to purchase equipment or accessories to enhance your own capabilities or to commission 3D Scanning and 3D printing as a service, Central Scanning is a must-visit to assist your engineering requirements.

Kerstar: Hall 1 | D41

Expand Kerstar

Kerstar offers a wide range of UK manufactured, ATEX-rated, high-performance industrial vacuum cleaners which are trusted by leading operators in a wide range of industries - including additive manufacturing.

Some additive manufacturing processes can create nonconductive combustible plastic powder dust which must be safely removed once the process is complete. Having equipment in place to effectively clean up dust will help to protect operators from harmful particulate, prevent explosions, maintain machine functionality, and improve product quality by preventing cross contamination.

Kerstar manufacturers a number of ATEX-rated vacuums which are certified for use in Dust Zones 21 & 22. A selection of these vacuums will be on display at TCT 3Sixty where visitors can see them in action with live demos. Experts from the Kerstar team will also be on hand to take any enquiries.

Ogle Models: Hall 1 | K21

Expand Ogle Models

For over 70 years, Ogle has been a leading industrial model making, prototyping and low volume production company. With a human-centred approach, the Ogle team works with customers to bring concepts to reality, utilising a range of processes such as large industrial 3D printing (SLA, SLS), CNC machining, industrial model making, vacuum casting, paint and finishing facilities.

The company supports the design and development process for a wide range of industries including aerospace, architectural, automotive, defence, film and TV, medical, product design and renewables.

From your initial enquiry through to the delivery of models or parts, the team at Ogle has the skills and extensive knowledge to ensure your project is delivered on time, to the highest standards. Visitors will also be able to take advantage of the Ogle consultation process where you can meet with the team to discuss your project requirements in detail.

Day 2 keynotes

× Expand TCT

Making the Shift to AM Production to Create High-Value Growth with a Net-Zero Focus | Daniel Johns, CEO at 3T-AM Ltd

Main Stage | Thursday, 06 Jun 2024 | 10:30 - 11:00

This presentation will cover how the company has redefined where AM fits within its manufacturing value chain, how it has built its operational culture around manufacturing engineering first principles, and how it can use additive manufacturing to unlock its sustainable vision.

Additive Manufacturing to Reduce Logistic Burden in Austere Environments and Reduce Supply Chain Obsolesce | Alexander Champion, Additive Manufacturing Lead Engineer at Ministry of Defence

Main Stage | Thursday, 06 Jun 2024 | 11:00 - 11:30

In the last of our keynote presentations, Alexander Champion will be providing insights into how the Ministry of Defence is adopting and implementing additive manufacturing technology across the UK armed forces and the country’s allies.

Dyndrite: Hall 1 | J38

Expand Dyndrite

Dyndrite provides high-performance software tools that give its users the power, freedom and control necessary to deliver next generation additive manufacturing solutions. Dyndrite LPBF Pro is a powerful new application empowering metal 3D printing professionals with previously unattainable speed, part printing capabilities, and cost savings. Unlike legacy Additive CAM software, Dyndrite LPBF Pro provides production-oriented tools, specifically those focused on materials and process development.

Exhibitor Q&A | BMF | Hall 1 | H31

× Expand BMF

What will BMF be showcasing on its stand at this year’s TCT 3Sixty?

BMF will be showcasing its newest printer, the microArch D1025, the first platform in a new hybrid resolution technology series. Powered by PµSL and based on BMF’s new hybrid resolution technology, the microArch D1025 prints in dual resolution in 10µm and 25µm single-use modes and within the same print layer. The microArch D1025 delivers improved builtin automation, which enables greater eﬃciency – saving time, resources and cost. Delivering the same ultra-high resolution, accuracy and precision BMF is known for, the new D1025 will revolutionise the prototyping and production of parts requiring micron-level precision and repeatability.

What manufacturing challenges is BMF helping to solve?

Since BMF’s inception in 2017, our key focus has been developing and manufacturing micro 3D printing platforms that deliver a faster, more affordable solution to traditional manufacturing methods for miniaturised parts that normally would need to be micro moulded or, in some cases, impossible to produce in another way. BMF’s PµSL technology continues to enable manufacturers across various industries, such as medical devices, electronics, optics, and microﬂuidics, to develop and produce innovative micro-scale products and components with unprecedented precision and design ﬂexibility.

What opportunities do you see in the UK market for PµSL technology?

The UK has a thriving medical device industry, with a growing demand for customised and high-precision components for applications such as surgical instruments, implants, and prosthetics. PµSL technology can enable the production of intricate and patient-specific medical devices with exceptional accuracy and biocompatibility. The UK also has a wellestablished precision engineering and manufacturing industry, with companies operating in fields like aerospace, automotive, and industrial equipment. PμSL's high resolution and accuracy could be leveraged for producing micro-scale parts and components with complex geometries for these industries.

Finally, the UK is home to numerous prestigious universities and research institutions that are actively involved in various fields of science and engineering. Last year, The University of Nottingham’s Centre for Additive Manufacturing selected BMF as an advisor for an EPSRC grant-funded 3D printing project where researchers are developing a playbook for standardising 3D printing in medtech and life sciences applications. More recently, our CEO, John Kawola, was asked to serve on the advisory board for another project based in the University of Nottingham’s Biodiscovery Institute following a grant to focus on designing bio-instructive materials for translation ready medical devices.

University of Liverpool: Hall 1 | K27

@LERT lab and the University of Liverpool are proud to present project SCAFFOLD (Smart Cooperative Agents For Fabrication Of Large Designs).

This is our vision for a union between swarm robotics and additive manufacturing: Using many robots capable of navigating the object they are 3D printing to remove limitations to size by removing stationary motion systems. These robots will be able to achieve this with minimal feedback and computation by embedding scaffolding in the object.

At our booth we will be displaying the first proof of concept prototype for the system, an FDM robot that can climb on the part that it is printing. This project is still in its infancy and we are eager to interact with industry and academia so that they can help shape this technology and vision from its very beginning, so that it can meet the ever evolving needs of modern manufacturing.

Micrometrics: Hall 1 | C60

Expand Micrometrics

Micromeritics presents the AccuPyc and FT4 instruments, setting new standards in precision measurement. The AccuPyc ensures unmatched accuracy and eﬃciency in density determination, while the FT4 offers in-depth insights into powder ﬂow characterisation. Both instruments are meticulously crafted to enhance research, manufacturing, and quality control processes. With precise measurements and user-friendly interfaces, the AccuPyc and FT4 redefine excellence in their respective fields. Join Micrometrics to experience firsthand the transformative capabilities of these instruments. Explore their advanced features and discover why Micromeritics remains the global leader in particle characterisation.

Sam Davies' conference picks

Introducing the UK’s Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Strategy | Ruaridh Mitchinson, AM Technology Manager at The MTC – The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing

Partner Stage | Wednesday, 05 Jun 2024 | 11:30 - 12:00

Recently, the Aerospace Technology Institute launched the creation of an updated strategy and roadmap for additive manufacturing (AM), led by the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), which identifies the key challenges to wider AM adoption and industrialisation in the UK aerospace sector. This presentation will introduce the new AM roadmap, outlining the key themes, opportunities and way forward.

The role of AM in business and environmental sustainability | Jennifer Johns, Professor of Management at University of Bristol

Main Stage | Wednesday, 05 Jun 2024 | 14:30 - 15:00

This presentation draws on academic work and industry examples to discuss the opportunities and challenges around the use of AM to create more sustainable business and environmental futures. It takes two perspectives. First, through the examination of how and where in the value chain/product life cycle of a product AM can be used as a tool to increase its sustainability. Second, via closer discussion of spare part production and the potentially transformative impact on warehousing and logistics.

CDG: Hall 1 | H60 & G60

CDG 3D TECH are UK experts and suppliers of 3D printing, 3D scanning, additive manufacturing and post-processing products and services, with over 20 years of experience and nationwide support. Its product offerings include SLS 3D printing with 3D Systems SLS 300 and Sinterit Lisa X, plus vapour-smoothing of parts via AMT’s PostPro SFX solution. The company also offers resin 3D printing via its ProJet MJP and Figure 4 capacity, as well as filament 3D printing from manufacturers such as Fusion, Omni3D and Intamsys. Its binder jetting 3D printing partnership with CONCR3DE, meanwhile, provides an open-source powder 3D printer for technical ceramics, foundry sand, stone, stoneware, and bio for recycling. Post-processing solutions are provided in partnership with PostProcess Technologies, covering support removal, part cleaning and surface finishing, while CDG also offers reverse engineering and metrology services through its 3D scanning capacity.

Exhibitor Q&A | Triditive: Hall 1 | H20

× Expand Triditive

What can we expect from the Triditive stand at this year’s TCT 3Sixty?

We will be showing automation on the AMCELL 8300 production centric AM solution and our latest metal binder jetting system.

What makes the AMCELL platform unique?

The patented Automation, our unique EVAM software AM production workﬂow software.

As you explained, automation is a major feature of the technology. Can you tell us about the demand for greater automation in AM?

As the industry moves to meet production needs, manually handling AM parts has a major cost bearing on part production and prohibit the uptake of AM in many cases. There has never been a greater need to automate AM in order to meet production cost and supply requirements.

Can you tell us about an application that will be a must-see for visitors?

In the food processing industry where product is processed at high speed we supply many components for the production

lines which are quick cheap and easy to replace with minimal stoppage time but also FDA approved for the use within food and Pharma industries. We will be highlighting a number of case studies for Nestle at TCT 3Sixty.

Tri-Tech 3D: Hall 1 | G30

Expand Stratasys Stratasys F770.

Tri-Tech 3D is one of the UK’s leading experts in 3D printing. Offering the complete range of Stratasys Polyjet, FDM, SL & SAF 3D printing technologies, as well as One Click Metal, X-Jet and UltiMaker systems, the company serves a variety of different industries including manufacturing, engineering, design developments, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, dental and many more.

Tri-Tech 3D provides a comprehensive service from advice on initial specification and supply of 3D printing hardware to on-site installation, staff training, and on-going product support.

Whether you need precision tooling, rapid prototyping, or production parts, its expert team will be on hand to offer guidance and support at every step, to ensure that you harness the full potential of advanced 3D printing technologies no matter your application.

Xenia: Hall 1 | J30

Expand Xenia Materials

Xenia Materials engineers and manufactures high-performing thermoplastic composites, offering a wide choice of carbon and/or glass fibre compounds as well as ultra-light structural materials based on dedicated thermoplastic polymer matrix, functionalised for FGF (Fused Granulate Fabrication) additive manufacturing.

Xenia offers a dedicated range of materials optimised for LSAM production and high-precision manufacturing, focusing on the mechanical performances while achieving the lightest possible solution. The key properties of these products are high stiffness, dimensional stability, low density, low thermal expansion and high durability.

Exhibitor Q&A: | Arburg: Hall 1 | B30

× Expand ARBURG GmbH + Co KG

What will Arburg be showcasing on its stand at this year’s TCT 3Sixty?

Arburg will be taking part in TCT 3Sixty with two presentations. At the Introducing Stage on 6 June (1 p.m.), we will report on how Arburg has optimised its 750-3X high-temperature Freeformer for larger components and higher build speeds. The second presentation will focus on the reproducible 3D printing of implants made from resorbable and certified plastic granules. We will speak about innovations that hold the potential of revolutionise the way we approach implant surgeries. One of these is the development of resorbable implants. We will also be presenting a wide range of components manufactured using Freeformers and 3D printers from InnovatiQ at our stand B30 in hall 1. These include geometrically sophisticated air distributors for the aerospace industry made from the high-temperature plastic Ultem 9085, medical implants, but also grippers and operating equipment as well as functional components made from new materials and in hard/soft combinations.

Can you tell us about an Arburg AM application that visitors will be able to see on the show floor?

Another field of application that is of high interest for injection moulders are End of Arm Toolings (EAOT’s).

The TiQ 2 is particularly economical and also ideal as an entry-level additive manufacturing solution thanks to its open material system. Of interest to injection moulding plants is the possibility of using this 3D printer to produce individual EAOT’s, which can have resilient suction pads and mechanical grippers made of fibre-reinforced PA and PP, for example, with customised fingers for picking up parts. A recent example shown at our Technology Days in March 2024 were collecting ﬂower pots with a wall thickness of around 0.45 millimetres produced on an electric injection moulding machine Allrounder 720 A. A Multilift V linear robotic system gently removed the thin-walled moulded parts. The matching gripper, with its particularly lightweight design, was additively manufactured in advance using a hard/soft combination for a precision fit.

What opportunities do you see in the UK market for Arburg's AM technology?

In my view, the UK is one of the most innovative markets for AM technology. Additive Manufacturing technologies have ignited for example a transformative revolution in the healthcare sector. By leveraging advanced materials and design intricacies, 3D printed implants offer tailored solutions for complex cases. However, we are also seeing high demand for precise 3D printed functional parts and components in general. With our broad portfolio for additive manufacturing and injection molding, we offer "the right horses for the right courses" in the field of plastics processing. And many of our customers from the injection molding sector are also becoming increasingly involved in additive manufacturing. We will therefore continue to expand our AM activities in the UK market and take ourselves and our customers to the next level.

