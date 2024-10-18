Illuminating the path: How Build Quality software fuels accuracy and reliability in additively manufacturing rocket thrusters

× Expand Oqton

JOIN THE EXPERTS: November 5 2024 | 09:00 (EST) | 14:00 (GMT) | 15:00 (CET)

Additive manufacturing (AM) has become an integral part of modern Space Exploration Technology by offering an array of benefits like unparalleled design flexibility, faster product lead times and reduced cost.

While AM enables the production of fascinating and intricate designs, the development of high precision components like rocket thrusters is still not a trivial task. Modern software solutions can help illuminate the production process and drive innovation, while reducing the number of iterations required for successful part production.

In this webinar, AMEXCI, a leading provider of additive manufacturing services, will share insights into their partnership with Oqton, the provider of the most advanced software toolkit for additive production, and explain how they have leveraged Oqton’s Build Quality Suite and Build Preparation toolkit to enable the development and production of rocket thrusters for space tech firm Pythom Space.

×

Learning Objectives

Learn about the power of additive manufacturing in the development and production of aerospace components

Understand how software can help you master the challenges of LPBF additive manufacturing

Learn specifics about Oqton's Build Quality Suite and Build Preparation toolkit

Speakers

Expand Oqton

Christian Kober | Senior Application Specialist | Oqton, Inc

Christian graduated in physics and computational materials science at the University of Bremen, Germany, and is on the brink of finishing his PhD on the topic of LPBF-Simulations where he focused on a novel way to distribute support structures. In 2021, he joined Oqton as a simulation and application expert, focusing on the 3DXpert software and dealing with its numerous tools to generate and adapt designs and prepare the printing process.

Expand AMEXCI

Johannes Karjalainen | Managing Director | AMEXCI

Johannes Karjalainen graduated from Tampere University of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was instrumental in developing the Finnish Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem (FAME) before joining AMEXCI as Managing Director. At AMEXCI Finland, he has been pivotal from the start, enhancing operational capabilities over the past three years. Johannes's leadership in managing complex AM projects from start to finish has significantly advanced the industry in Finland.

Expand AMEXCI

Masi Tammela | AM Specialist | AMEXCI

Masi Tammela earned his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Aalto University and has a strong background in additive manufacturing. He led the development of metal LPBF operations at a Finnish OEM, managing AM operations there for two years. Currently, Masi oversees print preparation and production at AMEXCI Oy, focusing on the entire manufacturing process from raw materials to final inspection. His efforts are crucial in optimising production workflows and ensuring high-quality outputs.

Moderator

Expand RNG

Sam Davies | Group Content Manager | TCT Group

As Group Content Manager, Sam contributes to the TCT Group's print and digital output, harnessing his eight years of additive manufacturing experience. In that time, he has attended dozens of industry events, covered a range of breaking news stories, and established himself as one of the industry's leading writers. He also hosts the Additive Insight podcast and is the lead contributor to TCT's Deep Dives newsletter series.