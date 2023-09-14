146 TCT Asia 2023: Metals, reliability and 3D printing at Apple and Tesla

ADDITIVE INSIGHT TCT ASIA - 4

On this bonus episode of Additive Insight, the TCT editorial team catches up with Daniel O'Connor, Vice President of Content Strategy and New Product Development at Rapid News Group (and former TCT Head of Content) from Shanghai to hear about all of the biggest additive manufacturing and 3D printing developments at TCT Asia 2023.

The team discuss standout themes of reliability, multi-laser capabilities, and metals, alongside hardware launches from Bright Laser Technologies, Farsoon, Haitian and more. We also hear more about production 3D printing applications at Apple and Tesla, and get insights from a special C-suite panel, in which global AM leaders shared their vision for the future of AM.

You can get a closer look at China's biggest 3D printing event here, and find out more about 20 innovative AM machines featured at the event, in our TCT Asia Insights.

