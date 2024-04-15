176 How AI will impact 3D printing with Slice Engineering CEO Dan Barousse

Expand TCT Magazine

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Slice Engineering CEO Dan Barousse.

Slice Engineering specialises in designing and manufacturing industrial components for extrusion-based 3D printers.

Throughout our conversation, Dan explains the challenges Slice Engineering is addressing through its delivery of extrusion 3D printing consumables, the capabilities of its product portfolio, and the impact he expects AI to have in 3D printing.

We also discuss the prospect of consolidation in the extrusion 3D printing market and the adoption of desktop 3D printing solutions in the defence space.

