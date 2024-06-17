185 JEOL's Tom Isabell on the company's entry into additive manufacturing

Expand TCT ADDITIVE INSIGHT TCT - 2

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by JEOL USA VP of Product Management Tom Isabell.

Tom has been a part of the JEOL USA management team since 2003 and joins the podcast to discuss the electron microscopy firm’s decision to enter the additive manufacturing field.

Harnessing its electron beam technology, JEOL announced the global launch of its e-beam 3D printing process at RAPID + TCT in 2022. It has since installed multiple machines, including one at Cumberland Additive’s Neighborhood 91 site and one at the Technical University of Munich.

With JEOL once again set to exhibit at this year’s RAPID + TCT event in LA, we catch up with Tom to hear about the motivation behind JEOL’s decision to move into AM, the key capabilities of the company’s JAM-5200EBM machine, and the application opportunities this system opens up.

We also discuss how JEOL can continue to lean on the wider company’s other areas of expertise and the maturity of the AM market.

