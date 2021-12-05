77 Additive Insight: Formnext launches from Xact Metal, Axtra3D, AMT, 3D Systems & more

×
On this episode of Additive Insight, TCT editors Laura Griffiths and Sam Davies gather around the mic for another Editorial Roundtable.
This month, it's a Formnext special as we select a handful of the biggest announcements from the show floor including news from Xact Metal, Axtra3D, AMT, 3D Systems and more.
Read these stories in full:
- Q&A: Xact Metal on the XM200G, making metal 3D printing affordable & a larger-format 3D printer to come
- Axtra3D combines benefits of SLA, DLP and LCD 3D printing with new Hybrid Photosynthesis technology
- AMT launches next-generation 3D printing surface finishing systems at Formnext
- 3D Systems debuts new SLS and metal 3D printing systems at Formnext
