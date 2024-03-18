172 AMUG 2024: First impressions, conversations and AM applications

Expand Copy of ADDITIVE INSIGHT - 1 TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, TCT editors Laura Griffiths and Oliver Johnson discuss their week in Chicago at the 2024 Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference.

They talk about conference highlights including a keynote talk from Jason Lopes on the 3D printing story at Legacy Effects, and a special Innovators Showcase conversation between Todd Grimm and metal additive manufacturing pioneer Greg Morris.

Plus, technology launches from the show floor, key conversations and some previews of AMUG content still to come in the next issue of TCT Magazine.

You can also find more AMUG conversations on the Additive Insight podcast in our exec interviews with renowned DfAM expert Olaf Diegel and AMUG President Shannon VanDeren.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher

This episode was recorded before reports emerged that the Pentagon was readying to purchase 3D printed rocket motors from Ursa Major.