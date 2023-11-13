155 Formnext 2023: The biggest launches, developments & trends in Frankfurt

As Formnext 2023 came to a close, the TCT Magazine editorial team gathered to discuss the biggest and best launches and developments, while also discussing an ongoing industry trend.
Among the topics of discussion were Photocentric's Titan LCD 3D printing system, Renishaw's Tempus metal AM technology, and the Stratasys F3300 FDM platform being adopted by Toyota. We also touched on the multiple announcements made by Nexa3D, Materialise and HP, while discussing several cross-industry collaborations.
×
More ways to listen:
Read the most popular Formnext 2023 stories:
- Toyota to purchase first Stratasys F3300 FDM 3D printing system
- Explained: Why Nexa3D is acquiring Essentium
- 3D Systems to introduce new 3D printers and materials at Formnext
- Formlabs releases Fuse Blast for SLS post processing, completing Fuse Series ecosystem
- Renishaw introduces TEMPUS additive manufacturing technology and RenAM 500 Ultra