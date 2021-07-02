64 Additive Insight: SLM Solutions introduces Free Float + Markforged teases new carbon fibre 3D printing system

× Expand Laura Griffiths

On this Additive Insight Editorial Roundtable, TCT's Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Senior Content Producer Sam Davies discuss the biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing news from the last month.

We kick things off with Markforged and perhaps the most organised Formnext announcement to date with a teaser for a new composite 3D printer that's been described by CEO Shai Terem as a "beast of a machine". We also have news from SLM Solutions which just launched its new Free Float software solution and promises high productivity, reduced costs and post-processing, and previously unachievable designs. Elsewhere, we discuss how Volkswagen has set a target of producing 100,000 additively manufactured components at its Wolfsburg facility each year by 2025 using HP binder jet and Siemens technology, and 3D Systems' sale of its On Demand Manufacturing Business as it continues full speed ahead with its four phase plan to focus on industrial-scale additive manufacturing adoption.

