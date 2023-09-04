144 TCT Asia 2023: What to expect from China's leading additive manufacturing event

ADDITIVE INSIGHT - 4

As the TCT team in the UK gets ready to head back to China for the first time since 2019, the TCT Magazine editorial team gets together to discuss what visitors can expect from China's leading 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT Asia.

Taking place in Shanghai on 12-14th September, TCT Asia 2023 promises the biggest showcase of additive manufacturing technologies being developed in China and around the world, with launches teased from some of China's most prominent manufacturers.

The team has been talking to some of those companies in the lead up the show, and on this week's Additive Insight, they discuss news and launches from the likes of Bright Laser Technologies, Eplus3D, and Farsoon Technologies, and share outlooks on the state of the AM market in China.

