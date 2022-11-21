108 Additive Insight: The biggest 3D printing stories from Formnext

On the latest Additive Insight, the TCT editorial team sum up a week in Frankfurt with a special roundtable recorded live at Formnext 2022.
The team discuss launches from HP, SLM Solutions, Carbon alongside partnership announcements from Materialise, Oqton and more.
Read these stories in full:
- HP launches HP Jet Fusion 5420W 3D printing system
- SLM Solutions teases large-format metal 3D printing for parts up to 3 metres long
- Carbon announces all-new damping elastomers
- Materialise announces expansion to CO-AM platform with seven new technology partners
- Oqton and DigiFabster partner on advanced manufacturing e-commerce solution
Learn more about 3D printing with DuraForm PAx Black and DuraForm PAx Natural (SLS) from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.
