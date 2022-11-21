#108 Additive Insight: The biggest 3D printing stories from Formnext

On the latest Additive Insight, the TCT editorial team sum up a week in Frankfurt with a special roundtable recorded live at Formnext 2022. 

The team discuss launches from HP, SLM Solutions, Carbon alongside partnership announcements from Materialise, Oqton and more.

Read these stories in full:

