69 Additive Insight: Desktop Metal to acquire ExOne; Xerox backs CASTOR + Farsoon reaches 500 installations

For the August edition of our Additive Insight Editorial Roundtable, TCT's Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Senior Content Producer Sam Davies discuss the biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing news from the last month.

Desktop Metal headlines the show once again with yet another acquisition, this time a major $575 million deal which sees the 3D printing company bringing binder jet pioneer ExOne into its growing portfolio of AM technologies. Investments are also happening in our second story as Xerox backs 3D printing software company CASTOR in a $3.5 million seed round. We also have an inspiring application story from British para-triathlete Joe Townsend who is deploying Markforged 3D printing technology to produce custom parts for himself and other para-athletes, and finally industrial 3D printing company Farsoon has announced that its global install base of polymer and metal 3D printing systems now exceeds 500 machines.

