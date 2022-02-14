82 Additive Insight: TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award - Meet the innovators

At this year's TIPE 3D Printing Conference, the finalists for the 2022 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award were unveiled.

The collaboration between the TCT Group and Women in 3D Printing was founded in 2019 to celebrate the women who are leading the charge in the 3D printing and additive manufacturing sector. On this episode of Additive Insight, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths introduces this year's finalists:

Eliana Fu, Industry Manager, Aerospace and Medical | TRUMPF

Diana Kalisz, Vice President, Materials | 3D Systems

Ellen Lee, Technical Leader of Additive Manufacturing for Research & Advanced Engineering | Ford Motor Company

Candice Majewski, Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering | University of Sheffield

Katy Milne, Head of Industrial Strategy | FlyZero

During this panel, recorded live at TIPE 2022 (available to watch on demand), the finalists discuss their journeys into additive manufacturing, the industry challenges that require more attention, and share advice for newcomers entering the 3D printing sector.

The public vote is now open. Voting closes on 23rd February and the winner will be presented at the TCT Awards ceremony which returns to Birmingham, UK on June 8th.

