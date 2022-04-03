86 Additive Insight: Zortrax halts investment negotiations + XJet ships first metal AM machine

This week's Additive Insight is another Editorial Roundtable featuring the biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing news stories from the last month.

On this episode, the TCT content team discuss:

Learn more about Long-term Resin Performance and Industrial-Scale Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Workflow Solutions from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher