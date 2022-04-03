86 Additive Insight: Zortrax halts investment negotiations + XJet ships first metal AM machine

×
This week's Additive Insight is another Editorial Roundtable featuring the biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing news stories from the last month.
On this episode, the TCT content team discuss:
- Zortrax withdrawing from Roosatom - Additive Technologies investment
- XJet delivering its first Carmel 1400M metal 3D printer
- GE Aviation Singapore repairing engine parts at volume with metal additive manufacturing
- SME and Rapid News renew Partnership on RAPID + TCT and reveal Conference line-up
- Finalists announced for TCT Awards 2022
Learn more about Long-term Resin Performance and Industrial-Scale Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Workflow Solutions from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.
