“I haven’t looked back once.” – TCT Hall of Fame inductees Terry Wohlers & Phill Dickens in conversation

It is 1992 and a bunch of delegates at a Management Roundtable Conference in California have found a quiet spot to share a drink and explore the possibility of forming an association around a nascent technology going by the name of rapid prototyping.

For Terry Wohlers and Phill Dickens, it was the start of a 30-year friendship that has seen them, respectively, provide analysis around the additive manufacturing industry that blossomed and carry out research into the various technologies that make up the sector. In 2020, the pair were inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame and, with events back on after disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be recognised at this year’s TCT Awards ceremony.

Ahead of the ceremony, TCT brought Wohlers and Dickens together to discuss their careers in additive manufacturing and share their thoughts on the technology’s progress.

“So, Terry, how did you get involved in what became known as rapid prototyping,” Dickens begins. “What was your first exposure to the technology?”

“Yeah, that was back in 1987,” Wohlers says. “Before 3D Systems or anyone had introduced the technology, I read a one-paragraph article in a newsletter. Back then everything was print and sent by snail mail, but in any case, it talked about 3D systems and Stereolithography and the description was intriguing. [I thought] 'Wow, if this works as reported this could be as powerful as CAD solid modelling. And in fact, in combination with it, it could be incredibly useful.’ So, I called 3D systems. They shipped to me three things: a brochure, but more interestingly, a VHS videotape that showed the process - and this was even pre-beta, it was a really a basic process back then, and then also a full-scale automotive part, a distributor cap. And my jaw hit the floor when I watched the video, and I held this part, I go, ‘wow, this is incredible.’ That was really the spark that lit the fuse that has been burning warmly ever since.

“What about you? When did you first hear about it?”

“It was in November 1991, so a bit later,” Dickens replies. “At the time, I was doing a project for Ford on low-cost tooling and they arranged a meeting with a guy called Ralph Huisman. And so there was myself, the UK Ford guy, Ralph Huisman, and a guy from a casting company called Grainger and Worrall, and we're sitting there around this desk at the University of Nottingham. And he started to explain this process called Stereolithography, and pulled some parts out of his bag and put them on the table. And I remember just looking at the guy from Grainger and Worrall and thinking, 'wow,' we just thought, 'this is it,' you know, for me that was it I've never done anything else since.”

“Nor have I,” Wohlers says with a laugh.

Dickens describes being ‘awestruck’ when seeing his first 3D printed parts. At the time, he was working with a mountaineering and climbing company who were mostly using 2D modelling to design parts – 3D modelling at this time was ‘really, really slow.’ Prototyping, he says, was a horrendous experience with large costs and long lead times par for the course. But the idea of turning around a prototype within a day had him hooked.

Dickens acquired his first 3D printer – an SLA 250 system – in 1994, but his research into the technology had already begun. Prior to the installation of a machine, he was copper coating 3D printed parts from Texas Instruments to use them as electrodes for electrical discharge machining. At this time, Dickens also secured a UK Research Council funded project which focused on the finishing of Stereolithography parts.

Even earlier, he and Wohlers had a hand in setting up the Rapid Prototyping Association, which would later be backed by the SME.

“That was an important milestone, I think, in the history of what we now refer to as additive manufacturing, and 3D printing,” Wohlers says.

“And became quite a big group for SME didn’t it?”

“Yeah, one of the most active associations, and then they reorganised many years later into these communities. And today, it's the additive manufacturing community at SME, but still quite active. And just last week was the RAPID + TCT event. And, of course, the association really was very much a part of getting it off the ground with SME's help, of course, but yeah it's going strong. And it's a major exposition and conference as well. It's fun to be a part of that. I haven't missed one, I've attended all 30 years.”

In addition to attending such events and becoming a renowned keynote speaker in doing so, Wohlers also saw the potential in creating an annual report that would provide technical, market and strategic advice on the latest developments and trends in rapid prototyping, 3D printing and additive manufacturing. This year, backed by a team of 90 people, the Wohlers Report published its 27th edition.

As he assessed the trends and dissected the development of the technology, Wohlers has been buoyed and enthused, but also surprised and frustrated.

“Why can’t this happen a bit more quickly?” he asks. “And I think it really comes down to largely cost and if you look at for certain volumes, you know this as well as anybody Phill, there's a breakeven point where it's less expensive to do it one way and more expensive if you hit a certain volume. But the challenge with many of these companies is it's not just a simple calculating [of] the breakeven point, you have to take into account the redesign. In other words, if you just take the part as it's being produced today, the old fashioned way, and use that same design for additive manufacturing, as you know, it probably will not add up, it won't make a lot of sense. But once you start consolidating many parts into one, removing material to reduce weight, maybe increase in performance, all of these elements become interesting but difficult to quantify. You almost have to train your people or have somebody come in and do it for you to really determine whether or not it's a good business case. And that's, I think, a big part of the reason why companies are relatively slow to adopt this because it does require a lot of research, development, study and estimation as to where it might go within their organisation.”

“Yeah, I guess probably the biggest surprise for me is just how long all this has taken,” Dickens agrees. “Because the first project we did looking at those breakeven costs was back in 1996 with a company called Flymo, who made hover mowers at the time. And we showed clearly then that for the smaller parts, there was one, in particular, the breakeven point was 6,000 parts, and we started to push the idea of manufacturing with this technology. And it took a long time to gain any traction.”

Despite this – and other frustrations that include slower than desired progress on the metals side and a lack of governmental strategy around AM in the UK – both Wohlers and Dickens are grateful they stumbled into the additive manufacturing sector and have no regrets. The work has been stimulating, the ride has been fun, and the friendships they have made have been long-lasting.

“The other thing that’s been really interesting working in this area is the number of really interesting and enthusiastic people that you come across,” Dickens says. “It’s not something that I’ve witnessed in any other technology area. The sheer volume of people that are so enthusiastic is just great and you end up working with lots of fantastic people.”

“I could not agree more, Phil. The passion that we see [over] 30 years, if anything, it's grown. And it's contagious among people of all ages when you have individuals who are just so incredibly excited about what they do and where this is going in the future. Others want to learn more about it, they want to be a part of it. I'm hoping that we continue to attract some of the best and brightest minds out there into additive manufacturing because there are a lot of problems that need to be solved. It's not all rosy. It's still expensive and relatively slow and we need more materials, broader adoption, and the material qualification and certification challenges that companies are facing. Those kinds of things are challenges that need to be overcome.”

“Certainly, we've found in the UK, that it's easier to get PhD students to become involved in this technology than in many other engineering areas because it's such an exciting area to be in.”

“People can relate to it. I mean, it cuts across so many industrial sectors and applications and it's tactile, people can pick it up and look at it. And that's, I think, a big part of the excitement is they can relate to these parts, whether it's footwear, eyewear, or automobile parts, whatever, mini-mes - companies that are 3D scanning and 3D printing, in colour, people. I haven't looked back once. I mean, I just feel so fortunate to have fallen into this area. It's been a great ride.”

“Yeah, it’s been fantastic. I guess my only regret is I’m not a PhD student starting out now in this area because there’s even more to do in the future and I’m sure it will become even more interesting.”

