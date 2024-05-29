EOS launches new Additive Minds Academy Center to up-skill industrial 3D printing engineers

× Expand EOS

EOS has announced the launch of its 14,600-square-feet Additive Minds Academy Center, which will be focused on industrial 3D printing enablement, technical training and customer success.

Additive Minds Academy is the training arm of EOS’ Additive Minds applied engineering team and has been set up to up-skill industrial 3D printing engineers and operators. It does this through a suite of in-person and online courses, with the new facility in Novi, Michigan set to further enhance the service offering.

With this new ‘educational hub’, Additive Minds Academy will supply both hands-on and classroom learning experiences. Supporting the new Additive Minds Academy Center will be AM educators and experts who have completed more than 1,000 successful customer projects over the past five years. Veteran EOS engineers, consultants and technicians will staff the Additive Minds Academy Center, while EOS will also collaborate with Automation Alley to offer training opportunities to its Project DIAMOnD 3D printing network.

“We have long recognised the need to look beyond the scope of AM technology acquisition,” said EOS North America President Glynn Fletcher. “To grow our industry and AM adoption, education must keep pace, and building a strong workforce to support the burgeoning, transformational technology is essential. We are committed to both the enablement of our customers and to the successful education of all those exploring powder-bed AM.”

“Through our partnership with EOS, Project DIAMOnD participating companies will be able to leverage EOS’ expertise in both metal and polymer AM and will receive guidance on optimising their designs for 3D printing,” added Pavan Muzumdar, COO of Automation Alley and CEO of Project DIAMOnD. “We look forward to partnering with EOS to help our small- and medium-sized manufacturers fully embrace additive manufacturing.”

Additive Minds Academy Center in-person trainings and certifications available now: