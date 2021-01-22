3DQue launches Quinly 3D print manager with variable adhesion build plate to enable continuous printing

3DQue 3DQue Systems Inc--Meet Quinly for Ender 3- the world-s first re Standard Ender 3 transformed into continuous printer with Quinly for Ender 3 tilt frame and VAAPR bed (CNW Group/3DQue Systems Inc.)

3DQue Systems has announced the launch of an automated end-to-end print manager for Creality’s Ender 3 desktop 3D printing system.

Quinly is a combination of 3DQue’s Print Queue Management software and a series of hardware components that include a ‘tilt frame and part guidance panels’ and print bed with Variable Adhesion and Automated Part Release (VAAPR) technology. Together, they enable unattended continuous 3D printing and the easy removal of parts from the print bed.

The combination of VAAPR, invented by 3DQue founder Mateo Pekic, and the tilt frame and part guidance panels see parts printed on an angle, but without the need to reapply adhesion to the build plate. Parts stick to the build plate as they are printed and once it returns to room temperature they can be easily removed without a scraper and, depending on the weight of the part, sometimes just by blowing on the component. The tilt frame and part guidance panels are said to be easy to implement on the Ender 3 system, with more desktop 3D printing platforms to be made compatible in due course.

Underpinning the hardware is 3DQue’s Print Queue Management software, which starts print jobs automatically once files have been loaded and manages the variable adhesion print bed. This software, while still under development, can line up a variety of different part designs one after the other, with human intervention only required should there be a need to change the material or nozzle diameter.

3DQue believes the capabilities of both the software and hardware will enable users, whether they’re a maker, designer, in R&D or running a service bureau, to print a series of parts continuously without an operator having to physically touch the set-up.

“We believe Quinly for Ender 3 will transform the landscape of 3D printing all over the world,” commented Stephanie Sharp, CEO 3DQue Systems. “This product solves a number of problems, not least of which is the ability to print different parts, without a human present, in a world that values non-contact, sanitary options more than ever. As the VAAPR print bed heats up, the part sticks and cannot be moved without breaking the bed. Then, when the print is ready, the bed cools down and the part auto ejects. If you wanted, you could literally remove it with a feather.”

In a recent review of the Quinly package, YouTuber the 3D Print General tested PLA and PETG materials, which were said to stick well and be easy to remove, as well as a TPU and Nylon material, both of which could not auto eject and required a bit more manual effort. The full review can be seen below.

×

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.