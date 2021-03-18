Additive Industries appoints Ian C. Howe as new CEO

Additive Industries' new CEO Ian Howe.

Additive Industries has announced the appointment of Ian C. Howe as its new CEO, replacing co-founder Jonas Wintermans.

The company has also announced Carlien Siebelt as its new Chief Finance Officer as it expands its leadership team in a bid to facilitate the company’s growth.

Howe joins from Oerlikon Surface Solutions AG and has over 25 years’ experience in ‘developing and implementing growth strategies to address market and customer needs’ within the high-tech business space. He has held management positions in the aerospace, energy and automotive sectors – working for the likes of Höganäs, GKN and Oerlikon – many of the markets Additive Industries serves. Howe joins to drive a clear growth strategy to continue the ‘industrialisation of metal additive manufacturing’ in the aforementioned industries, with current CEO Wintermans taking a step back.

“The metal additive manufacturing industry is a billion-dollar market, projected to grow in excess of 25% CAGR,” commented Howe. “This market is driven by OEMs within key market verticals, including aerospace, energy, oil & gas, high-tech and automotive. These parties are adopting these new technologies due to a wealth of benefits that include weight saving, unique design features and lower part costs. Additionally, additive manufacturing supports current trends such as Industry 4.0 and digitalisation. Additive Industries is at the forefront of this innovation with best-in-class productivity levels achieved in printing metals. I’m excited to join the talented and passionate team at Additive Industries and look forward to contributing to its success.”

“We are proud to welcome Carlien and Ian in the Additive Industries team,” added Wintermans. “During a period of leadership change last year, I felt privileged to be part of the team again, albeit for only a short period. I’m glad we took the time to search extensively to find the right additional leaders for the future of Additive Industries. Ian’s and Carlien’s extensive experience in various aspects of our business makes them perfectly suited to support our growth ambitions, together with our CTO Mark Vaes who has been with the company from the start. Looking ahead, 2021 will be another turning point for our company in accelerating our growth trajectory, whilst continuing the development of future solutions and continuing to work on expanding our existing products for our valued customers. As shareholders, we will stay closely connected to assure the long-term success of Additive Industries.”

Carlien Siebelt, Additive Industries CFO.

Siebelt, meanwhile, has been recruited from Energyst CAT Rental Power, where she held a role as CFO. She has worked for 13 years in the field of audit and assurance at Big Four audit firms with a client portfolio that consisted of large, international trading and production companies and 7 years as a manager at a multinational’s finance department.

“I’m very excited to join the ambitious and talented team at Additive Industries that is backed by a long-term commitment from its main investor Highlands Beheer, who up to know have invested and committed a total of 55 million dollars in the company,” said Siebelt. “This underlines the strong commitment to make Additive Industries a success.”

