Additive Industries MetalFAB1 3D printer now integrated with PrintRite3D Melt-Pool Monitoring

Dutch metal additive manufacturing company Additive Industries has announced its flagship MetalFAB1 3D printer has been certified “PrintRite3D Ready” following a partnership with AM in-process quality assurance software provider Sigma Labs.

The qualification enables Additive Industries’ multi-laser modular system to be equipped with a melt pool monitoring solution for up to four full field lasers with real time multi-laser visualisations, including 2D or 3D images to highlight potential anomalies in the part build.

“Our engineering teams have truly accomplished a remarkable milestone in 3D metal printing by designing and building a high performance computer platform that processes sensor data and produces a near real time visualisation for a quad laser printer,” said Mark K. Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma. “We are very pleased to be working with an industry leader such as Additive Industries to accelerate the industrialisation of 3D metal printing. The MetalFAB1 is a remarkable printer and it’s a privilege to have it certified as PrintRite3d Ready.”

In a joint press release, the integration of the PrintRite3D Melt-Pool Monitoring solution was described as a “valuable addition to the MetalFAB1 product”, which has been adopted by the likes of Premium AEROTEC subsidiary APWORKS and Sauber F1 team to print a variety of end-use metal parts.

“The integration of the PrintRite3D Melt-Pool Monitoring solution in our MetalFAB1 is an important addition to our product portfolio. The PrintRide3D solution matches very well with our focus on quality and reproducibility, allowing our customers to benefit from reduced post-processing cost, and faster part qualification,” Mark Vaes, CEO and CTO of Additive Industries added. “We are very pleased with the strong partnership with Sigma Labs, and our proud to be working with their industry leading PrintRite3D solution.”

PrintRite3D is Sigma Labs' suite of software modules which provides inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis capabilities for metal AM, and received an update with a host of new features at last year's RAPID + TCT. This latest edition saw Airbus deploy the company's quality assurance hardware and software in a test and evaluation programme last summer.