AM Solutions brings 2-in-1 cleaning and surface finishing machine to customer experience centre in UK

AM Solutions, a specialist in post processing technologies for additively manufactured parts, has installed its S1 2-in-1 post processing solution for the cleaning and surface finishing of 3D printed parts in its customer experience centre in Knowsley, near Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

According to AM Solutions, the S1 is a smart solution for cleaning and surface finishing, which sets new standards for the post processing of parts made with powder bed fusion 3D printing. The plug-and-play solution performs cleaning and surface finishing in one self-contained unit, in a manual or automatic process, saving time and costs.

AM Solutions says the system is also suitable for the surface finishing of de-powdered metal components made from non-reactive metals, and is equipped with a blast media conditioning system for optimal and consistent quality of the blasting media. The company says it also features a newly developed air management system which means even fewer deposits in the interior.

“As a company operating in the dynamic area of AM post processing, we are focusing on volume production. The S1 which we have installed in our customer experience centre is one of our 2-in-1 solutions, running two post processing steps in one single machine. This, combined with a higher degree of automation, streamlines the entire process chain and substantially reduces the costs per piece. Such an approach allows us to perfectly fulfil the requirements of customers who are looking for high volume production with 3D printing technologies,” said Colin Spellacy, Head of Sales at AM Solutions UK.

AM Solutions says that using the S1 system allows customers to save money by not having to invest in additional equipment but also saving manufacturing space. The company claims the processing time for 3D printed parts can be reduced by over 60%.

The company claims the automated S1 technology ‘drastically’ reduces the need for the manual post processing of often delicate, large and geometrically complex components, which AM Solutions says is a necessity for companies using AM for volume manufacturing applications.

Spellacy added: “We invite anyone interested in our post processing capabilities to visit our customer experience centre in Knowsley. In the centre we can realistically reproduce and test every likely requirement customers may have when post processing AM parts and components. We can ultimately provide you with details of the perfect process solution for your specific applications. We have several printing technologies and post processing solutions in addition to the S1 in the centre, allowing us to demonstrate the solution that best meets your specific requirements.”

The S1 2-in-1 solution boasts an improved basket design for optimal distribution and tumbling of parts according to AM Solutions, and uses a specially developed wear protection lining made of non-staining anti-static polyurethane. The company says the system is also ATEX certified, and has a media conditioning system for maintaining consistent blast media quality and sizing.